Viry-Chatillon – Grigny

The northern terminus of Tzen 4 is located at the Place de la Treille in Viry-Chatillon. It then crosses the Grande Borne district, first taking the Avenue de la Grande Borne to the La Carpe station, then the Voie de la Plaine, a new track delivered at the end of 2017 as part of the urban project. It serves the Social Life Centre and then joins the Place du Damier.

Four stations will punctuate the route in the district: La Treille, Place de la Carpe, Centre de la Vie Sociale and Le Damier.

The Tzen 4 will serve public facilities such as the Méridien gymnasium, many schools and local shops.

Then, the Tzen 4 crosses the A6 via the bridge commissioned in 2013 and takes the dedicated site which is being built as part of the ZAC Grigny Centre-Ville.

Two stations are planned in the ZAC: La Ferme Neuve, in connection with the future T12 tram-train, and the Grigny Cœur de Ville project.

The line then crosses the Grigny 2 district where the Tzen 4 will connect with the RER D Grigny Centre station. This district will benefit from a rehabilitation project that will make it possible to undertake a comprehensive and integrated renewal of the Surcouf, Sablon and Tuilerie districts.