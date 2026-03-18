This service is available 7 days a week, from 6 a.m. to midnight (and 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday in Paris) and requires a reservation at least 48 hours in advance for one-off requests. It can be done by phone, mail or email to the agency in your department (list below).

To be able to benefit from this service, you must apply for membership at the Pam agency where you live. The conditions of access are specified on the websites of each network. Once the request has been accepted, it is possible to access the service.