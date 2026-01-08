To improve the reliability of the line, its modernization affects both the trains that are being renovated, and the infrastructure:

The removal of the level crossing at Antony by relocating the railway tracks;

The replacement of 9 switches and the renewal of 50 metres of track at the Gare d'Austerlitz;

The modernisation of the infrastructure (signalling, tracks, catenaries, etc.) at the François Mitterrand Library;

The replacement of 6 switches and the renewal of 363 metres of track in Brétigny-sur-Orge;

The construction of a substation (power supply) in Égly-Arpajon;

The accessibility of the stations of Ivry-sur-Seine, Les Saules, Versailles Chantiers and Viroflay Rive Gauche;

The replacement of 4 switches and the renewal of 2055 metres of track in Saint-Cyr.

In addition, the famous "beaver" works that passengers using the line are probably familiar with, take place every summer and will continue for a few more years. Their goal? To consolidate the vault of the tunnels in the Parisian subsoil using a concrete shell, while carrying out the necessary maintenance operations in the stations.