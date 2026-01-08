Works and projects on the RER A
Île-de-France Mobilités, RATP and SNCF are working together to support the increase in RER A ridership, in particular:
- At Bussy-Saint-Georges station, the construction of a new track to absorb delays ;
- The construction of turnaround tracks in Etoile and Val-de-Fontenay, as well as the construction of a turnaround and stabling track in Marne-la-Vallée Chessy will allow more fluid and regular traffic;
- The construction of the Single Command Center in Vincennes, for better responsiveness and efficiency in the case of traffic-related incident management;
- In 2022, line E (EOLE) will connect La Défense and Gare du Nord (Magenta) in 10 minutes. The RER A and RER B lines will be relieved by 15% and 10% of their ridership respectively.
To simplify your connections, the improvement of the routes between the Gare de Lyon, Bercy and Austerlitz.
Works and projects on the RER B
As the RER B is particularly busy, numerous renovation works on stations and tracks, signalling and switches are underway to improve the reliability of the line and guarantee better fluidity:
Works and projects on the RER C
To improve the reliability of the line, its modernization affects both the trains that are being renovated, and the infrastructure:
- The removal of the level crossing at Antony by relocating the railway tracks;
- The replacement of 9 switches and the renewal of 50 metres of track at the Gare d'Austerlitz;
- The modernisation of the infrastructure (signalling, tracks, catenaries, etc.) at the François Mitterrand Library;
- The replacement of 6 switches and the renewal of 363 metres of track in Brétigny-sur-Orge;
- The construction of a substation (power supply) in Égly-Arpajon;
- The accessibility of the stations of Ivry-sur-Seine, Les Saules, Versailles Chantiers and Viroflay Rive Gauche;
- The replacement of 4 switches and the renewal of 2055 metres of track in Saint-Cyr.
In addition, the famous "beaver" works that passengers using the line are probably familiar with, take place every summer and will continue for a few more years. Their goal? To consolidate the vault of the tunnels in the Parisian subsoil using a concrete shell, while carrying out the necessary maintenance operations in the stations.
Castor works on the RER C
Works and projects on the RER D
As the number of passengers using the line increases every year, a reorganisation of the RER D has been undertaken in addition to major infrastructure modernisation work. The aim is to optimise connection times, improve reliability but also passenger information on the entire line for better passenger comfort.
Discover the details of the work undertaken on the RER D:
- The replacement of 4 switches and the renewal of 2055 metres of track in Juvisy;
- The modernisation of the platforms on the Juvisy-Melun / Corbeil-Malesherbes axes in order to be able to accommodate new trains;
- The construction of 6 control posts between Creil and Compiègne;
- The replacement of 4 switches and the renewal of 2055 meters of track in Vert de Maisons;
- The modernization of the Villeneuve Saint-Georges signal box;
- The renewal of 31.2 km of track between Persan and Creil;
- The accessibility of 11 stations, including Brunoy, Juvisy, Louvres, Saint-Denis and Villeneuve Saint-Georges.
Works and projects on the RER E
The Eole project, an extension of the RER E to the west to Mantes-la-Jolie (78), will improve service to the west of the Ile-de-France region by offering an alternative to the RER A, the central section of which is very busy during rush hour. It consists of redeveloping the existing line between Mantes-la-Jolie and La Défense and drilling a tunnel from La Défense to Haussmann Saint-Lazare.
This extension, which is one of the largest transport projects in the region, concerns 650,000 daily passengers! It will be done in two stages, with:
- a first commissioning between Haussmann Saint-Lazare and Nanterre;
- then a second between Nanterre and Mantes-la-Jolie.
3 new stations are under construction at Porte Maillot, La Défense and Nanterre. Between Houilles-Carrières-sur-Seine and Mantes-la-Jolie, 10 stations will be completely renovated for this extension.
Plan for the extension of the RER E to the west
Modernisation of the existing infrastructure of the RER E
To improve passenger comfort, the renovation of infrastructure and stations already served is also on the agenda, with:
- The renewal of 18.8 km of track at Paris-Nord;
- the renewal of 15 km of track at Verneuil l'Etang;
- in Pantin, the renovation of the roof, the replacement of the 2 staircases, work on the footbridge;
- in Body, the installation of automatic toilets;
- in Rosny-sous-Bois, the installation of automatic toilets, the installation of coworking spaces, the renovation of all the stairs;
- at Haussmann Saint-Lazare, the regeneration of lighting.