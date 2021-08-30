Improvement projects

Works and projects on line H

Several types of work are underway to improve the regularity of line H and modernise its infrastructure, such as:

  • The renewal of 31km of track between Persant-Beaumont and Creil;
  • The construction of 6 signal boxes between Creil and Compiègne in order to improve traffic flow;
  • The accessibility of three stations (Épinay-Villetaneuse, Persan-Beaumont and Pontoise).

Works and projects on line J

Here are the main works undertaken to improve the regularity of line J and modernise its infrastructure:

  • The renewal of 9.6 km of track between the stations of Ermont Eaubonne and Bois Colombes;
  • The replacement of 9 switches at Paris Saint Lazare station in order to modernise the tracks and improve passenger comfort;
  • The replacement of switches and the renewal of 2055 metres of track at Aubergenville station;
  • The accessibility of the Argenteuil station.

Works and projects on line K

Works and projects on line L

Here are the main works undertaken to improve the regularity of line L and modernise its infrastructure:

  • The replacement of 15 switches and the renewal of 1200 meters of track in Bobigny;
  • The replacement of 9 switches at Paris Saint Lazare station;
  • The accessibility of the stations of Courbevoie, Marly-le-Roi, Pont Cardinet, Sèvres Ville d'Avray and Viroflay Rive Droite

Works and projects on line N

Here are the main works undertaken to improve the regularity of line N and modernise its infrastructure:

  • The replacement of 13 switches and the renewal of 417 metres of track at Paris Montparnasse station;
  • The replacement of 4 switches and the renewal of 2055 metres of track at Saint-Cyr station;
  • The adaptation of the infrastructure between Paris and Sèvres in order to be able to accommodate new Regio 2n trains from Paris-Montparnasse to Dreux, Rambouillet and Mantes-La-Jolie.

Works and projects on line P

Here are the main works undertaken to improve the regularity of line P and modernize its infrastructure:

  • The first phase of the electrification of the line, between Gretz and Nogent;
  • The complete renewal of the Romilly-sur-Seine signal box as part of the electrification of the line;
  • The renewal of 15 km of track at Nangis-Verneuil L'Étang;
  • The renewal of 2.5 km of track at the Gare de l'Est;
  • The construction of new train maintenance facilities in Vaires-sur-Marne;
  • The replacement of 4 switches and the renewal of 2055 metres of track in Germigny L'Évêque.

Works and projects on the R line

Here are the main works undertaken to improve the regularity of the R line and modernize its infrastructure:

  • The replacement of 4 switches and the renewal of 2055 meters of track in Vert de Maisons;
  • The modernization of the Villeneuve Saint-Georges signal box;
  • The accessibility of the Montereau station.

Works and projects on the U line

Here are the main works undertaken to improve the regularity of the U line and modernize its infrastructure:

  • The replacement of 4 switches and the renewal of 2055 metres of track at Saint-Cyr station.
