Improvement projects

Several types of work are underway to improve the regularity of line H and modernise its infrastructure, such as:

The renewal of 31km of track between Persant-Beaumont and Creil;

The construction of 6 signal boxes between Creil and Compiègne in order to improve traffic flow;

The accessibility of three stations (Épinay-Villetaneuse, Persan-Beaumont and Pontoise).