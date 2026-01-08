The T13, a fast, accessible and comfortable tram!

The T13 is in service every day of the week, including weekends, from 6 a.m. to midnight.

After a break-in period, it is expected to run for 15 minutes during peak hours and every 20 to 30 minutes during the rest of the day and in the evening.

From the end of September 2022, the frequency will increase to 10 minutes during rush hour, 20 minutes during off-peak hours and every 30 minutes from 10 p.m. to midnight.

Vending machines at all stations to buy your ticket or recharge your pass.

Adapted and accessible stations and trains to accommodate all passengers (strollers, people with reduced mobility, etc.).

Real-time information on tram schedules and connecting lines on board the trains and in the station.

A sleek, modern and bright design.

USB sockets on the grab bars to charge your smartphone.

To find out more about the realization of the T13, go to the playlist dedicated to it: