Bringing people and territories closer together
Launched on July 6, 2022, the T13 brings Saint-Germain-en-Laye closer to Saint-Cyr-l'Ecole in about thirty minutes in order to promote faster and more comfortable travel in the heart of the Yvelines department thanks to its dedicated traffic lane and high frequency.
Tram T13 serves seven cities:
- Saint-Germain-en-Laye
- Mareil-Marly
- L'Étang-la-Ville
- Noisy-le-Roi
- Bailly
- Versailles
- Saint-Cyr-l'École
Thanks to its connections with many bus lines, but also the RER and the train, the T13 is fully integrated into the regional transport network to improve daily travel in the west of Paris.
The T13, a fast, accessible and comfortable tram!
The T13 is in service every day of the week, including weekends, from 6 a.m. to midnight.
After a break-in period, it is expected to run for 15 minutes during peak hours and every 20 to 30 minutes during the rest of the day and in the evening.
From the end of September 2022, the frequency will increase to 10 minutes during rush hour, 20 minutes during off-peak hours and every 30 minutes from 10 p.m. to midnight.
Vending machines at all stations to buy your ticket or recharge your pass.
Adapted and accessible stations and trains to accommodate all passengers (strollers, people with reduced mobility, etc.).
Real-time information on tram schedules and connecting lines on board the trains and in the station.
A sleek, modern and bright design.
USB sockets on the grab bars to charge your smartphone.
To find out more about the realization of the T13, go to the playlist dedicated to it:
Key figures
- 19 kilometres
- 12 stations
- 7 cities served
- About 30 minutes between Saint-Germain-en-Laye and Saint-Cyr-l'Ecole
- 21,000 daily passengers expected
- 11 spacious and bright trains
Practical information
Tram T13 is accessible with:
- a Navigo Monthly or Annual pass
- a ticket to be purchased at the station, the amount of which is calculated according to the origin and destination of the journey (valid between two T13 stations or in connection with another rail mode)
Contact
- By phone: 36 58 (Monday to Sunday from 7am to 8pm - €0.25/min excluding any additional cost)
- By email: [email protected]
- By Twitter: @T13_IDFM