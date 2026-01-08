Fast, easy, comfortable: everything you need to know about the T9 Tram!

The tram is in service every day of the week, including weekends:

Monday to Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 0:30 a.m.

Saturday, 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Sunday, from 6:30 a.m. to 0:30 a.m.

After a break-in period, its expected frequency is 5 minutes during peak hours. It will increase to 4 minutes from September 2021.

The rest of the day and in the evening, its frequency is between 6 and 15 minutes maximum.

Vending machines at all stations (reloading passes, purchasing a T9 Tram ticket to travel only on the tram).

Adapted and accessible stations and trains to accommodate all passengers (people in wheelchairs, strollers, etc.).

Real-time information on tram schedules and connecting lines on board the trains and in the station.

An elegant, timeless and modern design for a "light tram".

USB sockets on the grab bars to charge your smartphone.

To find out more about the construction of the T9 Tram, go to the playlist dedicated to it: