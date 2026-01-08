Bringing people and territories closer together
Launched in the spring of 2021, the T9 tramway brings Paris and the Val-de-Marne closer together by placing Orly-Ville just 30 minutes from Paris. It replaces bus line 183 to offer a faster and more efficient service to the department thanks to its dedicated traffic lane and high frequency.
The Tram T9 serves six cities:
- Paris – XIIIth arrondissement
- Ivry-sur-Seine
- Vitry-sur-Seine
- Choisy-le-Roi
- Thiais
- Orly – City
Thanks to its connections with many bus lines, but also the metro and the RER, the Tram T9 is fully integrated into the regional transport network to improve the daily travel of Ile-de-France residents and passing visitors.
Fast, easy, comfortable: everything you need to know about the T9 Tram!
The tram is in service every day of the week, including weekends:
- Monday to Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 0:30 a.m.
- Saturday, 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.
- Sunday, from 6:30 a.m. to 0:30 a.m.
After a break-in period, its expected frequency is 5 minutes during peak hours. It will increase to 4 minutes from September 2021.
The rest of the day and in the evening, its frequency is between 6 and 15 minutes maximum.
Vending machines at all stations (reloading passes, purchasing a T9 Tram ticket to travel only on the tram).
Adapted and accessible stations and trains to accommodate all passengers (people in wheelchairs, strollers, etc.).
Real-time information on tram schedules and connecting lines on board the trains and in the station.
An elegant, timeless and modern design for a "light tram".
USB sockets on the grab bars to charge your smartphone.
To find out more about the construction of the T9 Tram, go to the playlist dedicated to it:
Key figures
- 10 kilometres
- 19 stations
- 6 cities served
- 30 minutes between Paris Porte de Choisy and Orly Gaston Viens
- 70,000 passengers expected
- 22 45-metre trains
Practical information
Tram T9 is accessible with:
- a loaded Navigo pass (Navigo pass, Navigo Liberté+, imagine R,... pass)
Yes
- A T+ ticket
A specific ticket is also available at the vending machines in the T9 Tram stations. The latter makes it possible to make a single journey on the line.
Contact
Contact us from Monday to Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.:
- By phone: 0800 08 12 06 (free call)
- By email: [email protected]
- By Twitter: @T9_IDFM