The T9 tram connected to the Île-de-France transport network

At Porte de Choisy, you can easily reach the tramway from Metro line 7, on the La Courneuve – Mairie d'Ivry branch, as well as from the T3a line which connects the Pont de Garigliano to the Porte de Vincennes.



Thus, the town hall of Vitry-sur-Seine is now half an hour from the Porte de Vincennes compared to 46 minutes with the old line 183. The MAC VAL Museum is only 20 minutes from the Place d'Italie, which is 10 minutes saved!

The south of the RER C line is now easily accessible with the T9: the connection is provided at Choisy-le-Roi station, with the T9 Rouget de Lisle tram station, as well as at the Saules station in Orly.

From the Massy-Palaiseau RER C station, it is now possible to reach the MAC VAL Museum in less than 40 minutes compared to 1h10 today.