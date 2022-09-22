The T9 tram connected to the Île-de-France transport network

A tramway linked to the metro, another tram and the RER
Ultra-connected, the Tram T9 is the tramway that makes it easy to get around in the south of Paris! Proof by example.
At Porte de Choisy, you can easily reach the tramway from Metro line 7, on the La Courneuve – Mairie d'Ivry branch, as well as from the T3a line which connects the Pont de Garigliano to the Porte de Vincennes.
Thus, the town hall of Vitry-sur-Seine is now half an hour from the Porte de Vincennes compared to 46 minutes with the old line 183. The MAC VAL Museum is only 20 minutes from the Place d'Italie, which is 10 minutes saved!
The south of the RER C line is now easily accessible with the T9: the connection is provided at Choisy-le-Roi station, with the T9 Rouget de Lisle tram station, as well as at the Saules station in Orly.
From the Massy-Palaiseau RER C station, it is now possible to reach the MAC VAL Museum in less than 40 minutes compared to 1h10 today.
Strong connections with bus lines
The T9 tram connects with more than a dozen important bus lines in the Val-de-Marne: whether it is the TVM or lines 103, 172, 180 and 393, connections are now simpler and journeys simplified with the Tram T9, which follows the route of the old line 183.
From 12 April, your bus network will be changing with the arrival of the T9 tram. For more information, you can consult the map and information brochures:
And tomorrow?
Looking to the future, the T9 tramway will be connected to the future transport lines that will be born as part of the major development projects of the Île-de-France regional mobility network.
For example, the future Tzen 5 bus line, which will connect the François Mitterrand Library to the Choisy-le-Roi Town Hall, will connect with the T9 tram at the Rouget de Lisle station. As for the future automatic metro line 15, it will connect to the Tram T9 at the Mairie stop in Vitry-sur-Seine.
With its multiple intermodal connections in the heart of the Val-de-Marne, the T9 Tram meets the mobility needs of today's and tomorrow's Ile-de-France residents!