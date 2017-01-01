Transports scolaires
Finding the right school transportation for your child
Are you looking for a means of transport to school for your child? Find out which solution is best suited to your situation.
Which school transport to choose?
- Regular lines : bus, tram, metro, RER or train
- Special school circuit (CSS): if no regular line is available
- Paratransit : for children with disabilities
Regular lines
These are public transport (buses, metros, trams, RER, trains) accessible with specific tickets adapted to the age of your child.
In this case, your child travels with other public transport users (adults, seniors, visitors, etc.)
Special school circuits (CSS)
These are specific bus lines for establishments not served by regular transport.
In this case, your child travels with the other children who use the special school routes.
The Scol'R Card is essential to take the special school circuits
Adapted school transport for students with disabilities
Free service under certain conditions:
- Application validated by the MDPH
- Annual registration required with Île-de-France Mobilités