2018 is off to a great start for travellers in the Ile-de-France region
The changes made in 2018 for travelers are summarized in the articles below.
Navigo Jour: a new local transport ticket adapted to travel from suburb to suburb in response to a request from user associations
Reduced rate accessible to all seniors in Val-de-Marne
Compensation for passengers on the RER A and RER B from 10 January 2018
Vianavigo becomes a reference platform for accessibility
"All together for carpooling": the operation continues in 2018