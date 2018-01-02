2018 is off to a great start for travellers in the Ile-de-France region

The changes made in 2018 for travelers are summarized in the articles below.

Navigo Jour: a new local transport ticket adapted to travel from suburb to suburb in response to a request from user associations

Reduced rate accessible to all seniors in Val-de-Marne

Compensation for passengers on the RER A and RER B from 10 January 2018

Vianavigo becomes a reference platform for accessibility

"All together for carpooling": the operation continues in 2018