European Mobility Week 2024

The theme of European Mobility Week in 2024? The sharing of public space. This is an issue that resonates particularly strongly with the missions carried out by Île-de-France Mobilités. Because sharing public space requires more and more public transport, but also a real placefor active mobility (walking, cycling, for example)

Make people want to choose public transport

Choosing public transport to get around is already the first act that everyone can take to share public space.

And precisely, giving everyone the opportunity to make this choice is one of the ambitions of Île-de-France Mobilités. Subscriptions at controlled prices, social fares, payment, recharging and validation of transport tickets that are ever more practical and easier intermodality: these are the tools for sustainable mobility chosen.