How to travel (well) with a dematerialized ticket?

How do connections with your paperless ticket work?

On the Bus/Tram network (excluding express trams T11, T12, T13)

Transfers are possible for 1 hour and 30 minutes without changing modes of transport or by connecting with another bus or tram.

Careful

If you opted for the bus or tram at the time of the first validation, you have the option of taking as many trams or buses as you want for 1 hour and 30 minutes (except for a round trip and an interruption of the route).

On the Metro/Train/RER network (and express tram T11, T12, T13)

Transfers are possible for 2 hours without changing modes of transport or by connecting with another Metro/Train/RER.

Good to know

After the first validation, you can take as many metros (and/or RER/Train/Tram Express) as you want within 2 hours, as long as you stay in the controlled area (except for round trips and interruption of routes).

If you change modes of transport, you will need several tickets

Please note that if you change modes of transport, once the 1 hour and 30 minutes after the first validation for the Bus-Tram ticket and once 2 hours for the Metro-Train-RER tickets, you will be debited two tickets.