How to travel (well) with a dematerialized ticket?
Have you opted for the dematerialised ticket on your smartphone or on the Navigo Easy card, and are you wondering in what area these tickets allow you to travel and what connections are possible? Let us explain.
Gare Saint-Lazare, transfer area.
With paperless tickets on smartphones or Navigo Easy
Bus-Tram, Metro-Train-RER or Paris Region <>Airport tickets allow you to travel on bus-tram lines or on metro, train, RER lines depending on your ticket.
Each time you travel on these lines, you will be charged a ticket at the entrance to the control area.
How do connections with your paperless ticket work?
On the Bus/Tram network (excluding express trams T11, T12, T13)
Transfers are possible for 1 hour and 30 minutes without changing modes of transport or by connecting with another bus or tram.
Careful
If you opted for the bus or tram at the time of the first validation, you have the option of taking as many trams or buses as you want for 1 hour and 30 minutes (except for a round trip and an interruption of the route).
On the Metro/Train/RER network (and express tram T11, T12, T13)
Transfers are possible for 2 hours without changing modes of transport or by connecting with another Metro/Train/RER.
Good to know
After the first validation, you can take as many metros (and/or RER/Train/Tram Express) as you want within 2 hours, as long as you stay in the controlled area (except for round trips and interruption of routes).
If you change modes of transport, you will need several tickets
Please note that if you change modes of transport, once the 1 hour and 30 minutes after the first validation for the Bus-Tram ticket and once 2 hours for the Metro-Train-RER tickets, you will be debited two tickets.
Controlled area, why it's important when connecting to the metro, train or RER
You will only be charged one ticket if you take several metros (and/or RER/Train) within 2 hours, as long as you stay in the controlled area. That is, without leaving the equipment or through the "exit" doors.
As soon as you leave the controlled area and re-enter the controlled area (by validating at the entrance), you will be charged a new ticket.
Careful
Unless your connection is made at the following stations, by the routes authorised by the public road.
Passing the validator
Controlled area, our advice to stay in it
To avoid leaving the transport zone and being charged two tickets, follow the signage (signs, arrows, steps on the ground, etc.) that indicate connections.
This is particularly essential in large stations (Châtelet, Gare de Lyon, etc.) which have a lot of exit and validation equipment at the entrance.
At Gare de Lyon, the connection from line 14 to line 1 is not made by the stairs in the middle of the platform (in the photo) but by those at the north end, as indicated by the sign in the photo
As a reminder, validation is mandatory before each journey when entering the network and/or boarding the vehicle, but also, if necessary, during connections with exit and exit, under penalty of being in violation.