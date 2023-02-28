Aulnay-sous-Bois

Focus on the Croix-Blanche sector

At the level of the Croix-Blanche, in the event that the terminus is located south of the Aulnay RER station, the studies carried out have shown that it is not possible to enlarge the existing bridge to allow the development of a dedicated site, without reducing the number of existing tracks. The construction of a crossing parallel to the existing bridge is therefore being studied. Spanning the railway tracks, it would allow the creation of a lane dedicated to buses in one direction of traffic.

From the Croix Blanche to the crossroads of Avenue de l'Ormeteau

The width of the roads does not allow the insertion of a separate bidirectional site (lane dedicated to buses in both directions of traffic) throughout the municipality. From the Croix-Blanche bridge to the intersection of Avenue de l'Ormeteau, it is proposed to create a lane dedicated to bus traffic in the direction of the Aulnay RER station. Buses heading to Tremblay-en-France will continue to run in the lane shared with motorists and cyclists. Traffic will then be limited to 30 km/h. Depending on their direction of travel, the buses will cross the Avenue de l'Ormeteau intersection either on a dedicated lane or on a shared lane. The intersection of Avenue de l'Ormeteau marks the beginning of the two-way development.

The existing cycle lanes in the traffic lanes will be maintained and the remarkable trees preserved. The Lapin Saut station, located in the immediate vicinity of the crossroads, will serve districts undergoing renewal and restructuring: Gros Saule and Ambourget, in Aulnay, and Les Beaudottes and Perrin, in Sevran.

In nearby cities