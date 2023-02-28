Aulnay-sous-Bois
Traffic in Aulnay-sous-Bois is often complicated during rush hour, with a strong impact on the regularity of buses. The project aims to improve the flow of buses while striving to preserve:
- the space reserved for cycles, particularly at the level of the Croix Blanche bridge
- the existing vegetation, and in particular the remarkable trees on the RD115
- parking spaces, including those around Aulnay-sous-Bois station
The route
Various redevelopments of the route of the current line 15 are being studied:
- The relocation of the terminus to the Aulnay Sud bus station (subject to the acquisition of SNCF land along the railway line). The current loop route would be abandoned and the current Anatole France and Floquet stops would no longer be served by the future line 15. The service to these two stops would nevertheless be provided by lines 1 and 607.
- The abandonment of the detour in the Ambourget district (Saint-Paul stop) in order to improve the travel time of the future line 15. However, the district will continue to be served by line 43.
The stations
The creation and pooling of stations is also being studied:
- Aulnay RER: as part of the continuation of the project, the exact location of the terminus is still to be confirmed; it will allow interconnections with the RER B, the Transilien K and the T4 tram.
- Arts/ Lapin Saute: as the Arts stop is currently relatively uncrowded, it is proposed to share it with the Lapin Saut station.
- HLM / Ambourget – Cimetière: it is proposed to group the HLM stop with Ambourget – Cimetière in order to improve the readability of the line.
- Savigny: as part of the reconfiguration of the Robert Schumann roundabout, this stop will be grouped with the Paré stop (initially located on the Robert Schuman crossroads). The replacement of this roundabout with a crossroads would improve the urban integration of the existing green spaces and a real extension of the vegetation cover in this sector. The redevelopment project will aim to create a quality landscaped area. In addition to these measures, the project will study the possibility of creating cycle routes and cycle lanes in the 30 zones, in particular rue Jules Princet.
Finally, the TCSP will link up with areas undergoing urban redevelopment (the Gros Saule and Ambourget districts or the Bourg school group).
Focus on the Croix-Blanche sector
At the level of the Croix-Blanche, in the event that the terminus is located south of the Aulnay RER station, the studies carried out have shown that it is not possible to enlarge the existing bridge to allow the development of a dedicated site, without reducing the number of existing tracks. The construction of a crossing parallel to the existing bridge is therefore being studied. Spanning the railway tracks, it would allow the creation of a lane dedicated to buses in one direction of traffic.
From the Croix Blanche to the crossroads of Avenue de l'Ormeteau
The width of the roads does not allow the insertion of a separate bidirectional site (lane dedicated to buses in both directions of traffic) throughout the municipality. From the Croix-Blanche bridge to the intersection of Avenue de l'Ormeteau, it is proposed to create a lane dedicated to bus traffic in the direction of the Aulnay RER station. Buses heading to Tremblay-en-France will continue to run in the lane shared with motorists and cyclists. Traffic will then be limited to 30 km/h. Depending on their direction of travel, the buses will cross the Avenue de l'Ormeteau intersection either on a dedicated lane or on a shared lane. The intersection of Avenue de l'Ormeteau marks the beginning of the two-way development.
The existing cycle lanes in the traffic lanes will be maintained and the remarkable trees preserved. The Lapin Saut station, located in the immediate vicinity of the crossroads, will serve districts undergoing renewal and restructuring: Gros Saule and Ambourget, in Aulnay, and Les Beaudottes and Perrin, in Sevran.