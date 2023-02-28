Sevran
In Sevran, the project will help facilitate the service of major facilities (Robert Ballanger hospital, Beau Sevran shopping centre), and will ensure fast connections with the RER B and the future line 16 of the Grand Paris Express.
In the sector, the project is working to meet multiple challenges:
- preservation of the rows of trees on Avenue Salvador Allende in particular.
- improvement of the service to the hospital centre and the Sevran-Beaudottes station.
- insertion of dedicated bus lanes in both directions, such as along Avenue Raoul Dautry and then on the station forecourt, while ensuring that the removal of parking spaces is limited, or compensated for as far as possible (by creating parking areas nearby, for example).
- service to ongoing development projects, in particular the urban renewal project of the Montceleux district.
- creation of new cycle paths, starting from Avenue Salvador Allende.
The route
From the RD 115, the bus:
- will take the following avenues:
- Raoul Dautry:
- Salvador Allende:
- Martin Luther King:
- before returning to the departmental road 115.
The future line 15 will serve the Sevran-Beaudottes station and the Ballanger Hospital.
The stations
The creation of two new stops is being studied:
- On the RD 115, before the crossroads between Avenue Raoul Dautry, in order to serve the Robert Ballanger Hospital
- At the intersection of Salvador Allende Avenue and Martin Luther King Avenue.