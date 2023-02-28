In Tremblay-en-France and more specifically on the RD 40, commercial activities and sports and school facilities rub shoulders with residential areas, including some new constructions resulting from urban renewal projects. The area is also characterized by its rows of trees.

The project will apply to:

Limit land acquisitions.

Compensate, as far as possible, for the inevitable removal of parking spaces (necessary on the RD 40).

Create new pedestrian paths and safe crossings.

Conserve existing trees so as not to distort the urban landscape and limit impacts on trees in the rest of the area.

The layout

On the RD 40, two development variants will be studied during the next study phases of the project: