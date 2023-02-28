Tremblay-en-France
In Tremblay-en-France and more specifically on the RD 40, commercial activities and sports and school facilities rub shoulders with residential areas, including some new constructions resulting from urban renewal projects. The area is also characterized by its rows of trees.
The project will apply to:
- Limit land acquisitions.
- Compensate, as far as possible, for the inevitable removal of parking spaces (necessary on the RD 40).
- Create new pedestrian paths and safe crossings.
Conserve existing trees so as not to distort the urban landscape and limit impacts on trees in the rest of the area.
The layout
On the RD 40, two development variants will be studied during the next study phases of the project:
- The first option is to reduce the four car lanes to two lanes, to insert lanes dedicated to buses and widen the existing cycle lanes (from 1.5m to 2m).
This option would make it possible to improve the flow of bus traffic thanks to the dedicated lanes in both directions and to make the existing cycle paths safer, while reducing the number of trees to be cut down (less than 20).
According to the results of the first traffic studies, the reduction in the number of roads does not generate road congestion in the area. As with all the projects carried out by Île-de-France Mobilités, additional traffic studies will be carried out as part of the subsequent design of the project, to confirm the acceptability of the proposed developments.
- The second option is to maintain the four lanes of traffic and insert dedicated bus lanes in each direction. This option would make it possible to maintain the current car traffic conditions while strengthening the regularity of buses. Nevertheless, to allow bus traffic, it would be necessary to widen the RD 40, which would only be possible by cutting down rows of trees (more than 200 trees).
The stations
The stations of the Tremblay-en-France branch up to Place Jean Jaurès will no longer be served by line 15, but by other bus lines (analysis of the restructuring of the bus network to come). The Résistance and Vert Galant stops will continue to be served (the latter in connection with the RER B).