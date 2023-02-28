In Villepinte, and more specifically on the RD 115, projects are being developed along Boulevard Robert Ballanger (ZAC de la Pépinière and Parc de la Noue in particular), helping to revitalise the sector. In this context, it is proposed to insert a lane dedicated to buses in both directions.

At this stage of the studies, land impacts have already been identified. Plots of land could be affected without the buildings being directly impacted by the project.

In addition, to respond to the problems of bus traffic and to increase the greening of the city, several types of developments will be studied in the sector:

The insertion of dedicated bus lanes in both directions will be preferred, in order to guarantee the regularity of the bus. These developments would be the subject of particular attention so as not to generate traffic congestion.

The creation of parking spaces to guarantee access to shops on the RD 115.

The planting of trees on the south side of the RD115.

The widening of sidewalks on the RD 115 and the creation of cycle paths to guarantee the safety of users.

The preservation of trees planted between 2019 and 2020 between Avenue du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny and the RD 115 – RD 40 roundabout.

The route

The route follows that of the current line 15 for a large part. To improve efficiency on the entire line, the route does not make the detour via Avenue Charlemagne and Avenue Charles de Gaulle in favour of serving the roundabout giving access to the A104 and a portion of the RD 40.

The stations

As for the stops served, two major reconfigurations are proposed:

The removal of stations (Malraux, Leclerc, Brassens stops ) which would however continue to be served by lines 39 and 45.

The creation of a new stop at the roundabout of the RD 115, in order to efficiently serve the cultural facilities located on the north side of the RD 115.

It is also proposed to serve, pool or relocate the following stops: