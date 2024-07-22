The first loop of the cable is ready to accommodate the cabins, between the Pointe du Lac and Limeil-Brévannes stations

3 Steps to Install the Cable

The installation of the carrier-tractor cable of your cable car is carried out in 3 main stages in three sectors:

1/ Protection of the area

2/ Unwinding the cable

3/ marriage of the cable loop or "splice".

Feedback on the installation of the cable between the Pointe du Lac and Limeil Brévannes stations:

First step: preparing the unwinding area of the cable

Once the stations have been built and the pylons have been raised, the first step is to secure the area overflown by the future cables, and in particular the roads and railways. The aim is to allow the cable to be unwound in complete safety, while maintaining train and car traffic conditions.

For the first section, one of the challenges was to fly over the tracks of the Valenton marshalling yard, which is more than 110m wide. The teams installed "cable grommets" on each side of the infrastructure, a type of crane with protective nets over these railway tracks.

Two cranes have been erected on either side of the railway infrastructure, located between the viaducts of the High-Speed Line and the RN406. This imposing structure, positioned to the nearest millimetre, required years of study and dialogue and mobilised many specialised teams.

The installation of this protection above the railway beam, specially designed for this site, was carried out in collaboration with the SNCF and required an interruption of freight train traffic during the last weekend of April: an appointment made several years earlier and kept.