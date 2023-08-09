C1 Cable Skin: Here are the results of your votes!
Published on-
Updated on
Publication date: April 8, 2022
For two weeks, we asked you to vote to choose the design of your future cable car, the C1 Cable. The results are in, the winning design is...
VIDEO Discover the cabins of the future C1 Cable with the trim you have chosen!
Thank you all for your votes: it's time to find out which skin came out on top! In 2025, the C1 Cable will connect Créteil to Villeneuve-Saint-Georges by serving Limeil-Brévannes and Valenton.
To dress up the C1 Cable, you have chosen design 3!
To dress the very first cable car in Île-de-France – actually more of a gondola, by the way, we explain the difference just below -, which will run between Créteil and Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, you have opted for a design that "smiles".
Your future cabin will therefore display a dynamic, positive and curved graphic approach.
Cable car, gondola: what are the differences?
Even if the generic term to describe a cabin that carries passengers attached to a cable is quite generally "cable car", the future C1 cable is in reality... a gondola!
But then, how do you find your way around?
The cable car is, in general, made up of two large cabins, with very large capacities, which operate on a back and forth movement, one cabin goes in one direction and then returns in the other direction.
The gondola makes a "unidirectional" movement, i.e. the cabins always move in the same direction, following a loop. The cabins of a gondola have smaller capacities (10 people seated, as part of the C1 project).