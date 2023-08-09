C1 Cable Skin: Here are the results of your votes!

Publication date: April 8, 2022

For two weeks, we asked you to vote to choose the design of your future cable car, the C1 Cable. The results are in, the winning design is...

VIDEO Discover the cabins of the future C1 Cable with the trim you have chosen!

Thank you all for your votes: it's time to find out which skin came out on top! In 2025, the C1 Cable will connect Créteil to Villeneuve-Saint-Georges by serving Limeil-Brévannes and Valenton.