The main stages of the project

The modernisation of everyday transport is a strong priority for the State. Thus, by investing in and committing to public transport projects (modernisation of the RER, extension of metro lines, creation or extension of trams and bus lines in dedicated lanes), the State wishes to provide the inhabitants of the Ile-de-France region with a more efficient transport network, adapted to all and making it possible to reduce their travel times. The creation of the C1 Cable in the Val-de-Marne department is 21% financed by the State and the European Union.

To meet the demand of all users, the Region is investing massively to modernise and expand the public transport network. It also supports the development of daily cycling as well as new road uses such as carpooling or lanes reserved for buses and taxis. It is developing a resolute policy to combat traffic jams and support road innovation. Jointly, with Île-de-France Mobilités, the Region has been involved in the transport revolution since 2016 to improve the transport conditions of Ile-de-France residents in depth. The Region is the main financier of the project, providing 49% of the cost of the work.

The Department of Val-de-Marne has a policy in favour of mobility on its territory, thanks to the development of public transport, soft mobility and the improvement of car traffic. Many projects are thus undertaken by the Department as project owner or financier, which will contribute to improving the quality of life of the Val-de-Marne. The Val-de-Marne Department provides 30% of the financing of the C1 Cable.