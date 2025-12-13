Timing and funding
The main stages of the project
2019
Public inquiry and declaration of public utility
2022
Start of concession work (rerouting of underground networks)
2023-2024
Infrastructure works: construction of the cable car, stations and their facilities
May to December 2025
Traffic tests and dry runs
December 13, 2025
Commissioning
Early 2026
Completion of the finalization work around the stations
The C1 Cable project first underwent a preliminary consultation phase and then a continuous consultation phase that continued throughout the preliminary studies in 2018. In 2019, the project was then submitted to a public inquiry which led to the declaration of interest of public utility.
Infrastructure:
- The Île-de-France Region: 49%
- The Department of Val-de-Marne: 30%
- The State and the European Union: 21%
Operations and cabins: Île-de-France Mobilités at 100%
The project's funders
- The modernisation of everyday transport is a strong priority for the State. Thus, by investing in and committing to public transport projects (modernisation of the RER, extension of metro lines, creation or extension of trams and bus lines in dedicated lanes), the State wishes to provide the inhabitants of the Ile-de-France region with a more efficient transport network, adapted to all and making it possible to reduce their travel times. The creation of the C1 Cable in the Val-de-Marne department is 21% financed by the State and the European Union.
- To meet the demand of all users, the Region is investing massively to modernise and expand the public transport network. It also supports the development of daily cycling as well as new road uses such as carpooling or lanes reserved for buses and taxis. It is developing a resolute policy to combat traffic jams and support road innovation. Jointly, with Île-de-France Mobilités, the Region has been involved in the transport revolution since 2016 to improve the transport conditions of Ile-de-France residents in depth. The Region is the main financier of the project, providing 49% of the cost of the work.
- The Department of Val-de-Marne has a policy in favour of mobility on its territory, thanks to the development of public transport, soft mobility and the improvement of car traffic. Many projects are thus undertaken by the Department as project owner or financier, which will contribute to improving the quality of life of the Val-de-Marne. The Val-de-Marne Department provides 30% of the financing of the C1 Cable.
- Île-de-France Mobilités is the project owner of the C1 Cable. In this ticket, it ensures the technical and financial coherence of the project and ensures compliance with the programme. In its capacity as Transport Organising Authority, it designs, organises and finances public transport for all Ile-de-France residents. At the heart of the Île-de-France transport network, Île-de-France Mobilités brings together all the players (passengers, elected officials, manufacturers, transporters, infrastructure managers), decides and manages development and modernisation projects for all types of transport, and invests and innovates to improve the service provided to passengers. Île-de-France Mobilités also finances 100% of the cabins and the operation of the C1 Cable.