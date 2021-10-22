A multimodal terminus

Located overlooking the RD1, the C1 Créteil - Pointe du Lac cable station will be in direct interconnection with the terminus station of Metro 8 as well as with the many existing bus lines. At the junction of all these modes, the cable car will enrich and strengthen this multimodal hub.

Future users of the C1 Cable will thus be connected to the Ile-de-France heavy network to reach Paris or the future Metro 15, in just three stations of Metro 8.

A simplified and green passenger journey

A new 80-metre-long footbridge, converted into a planted promenade, will link the Cable C1 and Metro 8 stations to the François Mitterrand mall. Levelled on a gentle slope, it will facilitate connections for all. Passengers will access the Cable C1 platforms directly on the same level and the metro platforms of line 8, from the mezzanine of the passenger building, by a staircase and an elevator. The existing bus stops will also be accessible more quickly thanks to the new footbridge.

Generously planted, this promenade reserved for soft modes of transport and crossing the RD1 will calm the area. The plantings will be composed of perennials, grasses and shrubs. Street furniture for rest or waiting will complete the set.