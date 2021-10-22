The route and the stations

The route of the C1 Cable

The 1st cable car in Île-de-France completes the transport offer of the Ile-de-France network. Since its commissioning on 13 December 2025, the C1 Cable has directly linked the cities of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, Limeil-Brévannes and Valenton to Metro 8 Créteil – Pointe du Lac. This attractive and innovative mode of transport provides a concrete response to the daily travel difficulties experienced by the inhabitants of these towns in the Val-de-Marne (limited public transport network, buses slowed down by traffic jams, etc.). It connects the territory to the heart of the department, to its major facilities (universities, hospitals, etc.) as well as to the rest of the Île-de-France region, and to connect densely populated districts to the terminus of Metro 8 and to all buses in connection with the future stations.