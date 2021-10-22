To minimise their visual impact, the design of the pylons is particularly simple and consists of a conical galvanised steel shaft painted white, with a smooth and elegant external appearance. At night, only the "wings" are illuminated. The uniqueness of their design will facilitate their maintenance and ensure consistency throughout the line.

The locations of the 30 pylons, including 5 double pylons, have been meticulously studied and discussed to ensure their integration into the city. Their number promotes the flexibility of the cabins, which will go up and down more easily.