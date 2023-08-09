Will the stations and cabins be accessible to people with reduced mobility?

The C1 Cable will be fully accessible to people with reduced mobility and disabilities. This is a legal obligation (Law No. 2005-102 of 11 February 2005 on equal rights and opportunities, participation and citizenship of people with disabilities). Accessibility has been integrated since the first studies of the project and its implementation continues in consultation with associations representing PRM/PWD. The ground-level stations will be accessible in all circumstances (no elevator or escalator on the route). They will be equipped with expanded automatic ticket controls (CAB). For optimal comfort, priority people will be the first to board and the last to disembark at the stations. On the platform, station staff will be present throughout the operating period to ensure the safety of people and the fluidity of flows, to inform users, to provide assistance to passengers who wish to do so, to reduce the speed of the cabins or to stop them, if necessary.