New lineCréteil > Villeneuve-Saint-Georges
What connections will be possible between the C1 Cable and the current or future public transport network?
Updated on
The C1 Cable will allow the following connections:
- At Pointe du Lac station: Metro 8 and Bus 23, 117, 393 428
At the Limeil-Brévannes station: Bus 430
- At Valenton station: Bus 427, 428, 430
- At La Végétale station: Bus E, 429, 430
At Villa Nova Station: 427, E
- In order to facilitate connections of the C1 Cable, the bus network will evolve between now and the commissioning and will be the subject of a communication to users.