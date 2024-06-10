Cable

What connections will be possible between the C1 Cable and the current or future public transport network?

The C1 Cable will allow the following connections:

  • At Pointe du Lac station: Metro 8 and Bus 23, 117, 393 428
    At the Limeil-Brévannes station: Bus 430
  • At Valenton station: Bus 427, 428, 430
  • At La Végétale station: Bus E, 429, 430
    At Villa Nova Station: 427, E
  • In order to facilitate connections of the C1 Cable, the bus network will evolve between now and the commissioning and will be the subject of a communication to users.