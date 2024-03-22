What are the characteristics of the pylons?

30 pylons will be needed for the C1 Cable to operate. They have been the subject of particular attention both in their design and in the choice of their location. These zones have been determined in agreement with the territory's stakeholders, taking into account the urban environment, taking care to limit the impact on private plots, limiting network diversions and deforestation, reducing co-visibility and preventing the risk of a third-party road vehicle colliding with these structures. Throughout the route, the height of the pylons in a line varies according to the local topography, the obstacles to be overcome and the position of the stations. Consultations led by Île-de-France Mobilités made it possible to change the location of certain pylons during the preliminary design studies. The height has also been reworked in order to limit covisibility as much as possible and preserve the vegetation. For example, in the immediate vicinity of the stations, the towers will be smaller in size in order to begin the descent to the stations. Finally, some pylon bases will be covered with vegetation or equipped with street furniture (wooden seats, bicycle racks).