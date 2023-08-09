What additional equipment is planned in the resorts?

Equipment will be available to all passengers along the entire route:

from drop-off points and bus stops : signage, guide paths;

: signage, guide paths; in the station : signage, visual information, beacons and sound showers, guide paths, emergency seats, call terminals equipped with magnetic loops;

: signage, visual information, beacons and sound showers, guide paths, emergency seats, call terminals equipped with magnetic loops; in the cab : grip bars, intercom, call buttons, dynamic visual and audio information;

: grip bars, intercom, call buttons, dynamic visual and audio information; In the vicinity of the stations: bicycle lockers and hoops.