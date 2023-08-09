New lineCréteil > Villeneuve-Saint-Georges
What additional equipment is planned in the resorts?
Published on
Equipment will be available to all passengers along the entire route:
- from drop-off points and bus stops: signage, guide paths;
- in the station: signage, visual information, beacons and sound showers, guide paths, emergency seats, call terminals equipped with magnetic loops;
- in the cab: grip bars, intercom, call buttons, dynamic visual and audio information;
- In the vicinity of the stations: bicycle lockers and hoops.