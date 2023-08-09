Is there a regulation that imposes a distance between cabins and dwellings?

The C1 cable crosses residential areas. The regulations require a minimum distance of 8 metres between the facades of the houses and the cabins. Throughout the route, the height has been adapted as much as possible, taking into account the various technical constraints, to increase this distance from the neighbouring houses as much as possible and to limit the visual impacts. Thus, on the entire C1 line, the shortest distance will be 15 meters and will concern only one building. In Créteil, for example, the cabins will be both wide and high: they will pass higher than the roof of the nearest buildings. The cabins will also be opaque in their lower part to avoid downward views. Travelling standing in the cabin will also be prohibited.