New start to debate the future of the extension of line 1
Published on
The in-depth studies of the project are underway
As we announced last year, the joint project owners Île-de-France Mobilités and RATP have resumed studies to develop the project to extend Metro line 1 to Val de Fontenay, guided by the lessons learned from the 2022 public inquiry. The objective of these studies? Reconciling technical requirements and citizen expectations to achieve a shared project for the extension of line 1 to Val de Fontenay, structuring for the future of transport in the region.
A consultation will be organised under the aegis of the CNDP on the appropriateness of the project and will present its developments
Dialogue with local stakeholders and all audiences remains a priority for project owners. Thus, Île-de-France Mobilités and RATP intend to strengthen this link. The new studies and variants of the project (integration principles and conditions for the implementation of the extension to the Château de Vincennes terminus, the Train Breakdown Centre and the emergence of the stations; environmental impacts; investment costs; operating constraints; attendance forecasts), will be shared with everyone at the end of the year during a prior consultation with the public. This consultation will allow for an informed debate on the appropriateness and design of the project.
Île-de-France Mobilités has referred the matter to the National Commission for Public Debate (CNDP), an independent entity, in order to guarantee this prior consultation. The guarantors appointed by the CNDP to ensure the smooth running of the preliminary consultation on the metro line 1 extension project are: Mrs. Nathalie DURAND, Mrs. Marie-Liane SCHÜTZLER and Mrs. Caroline WERKOFF. They will be in charge of validating the project owner's file (consultation file) as well as the procedures for informing and participating the public.
The National Commission for Public Debate (CNDP), an independent entity:
The CNDP is the independent authority that guarantees the public's right to information and participation in the development of projects and public policies that have an impact on the environment and present strong socio-economic issues.
- To find out more about the CNDP: https://www.debatpublic.fr/cndp-une-entite-independante-671
The next steps this year until the consultation:
- Preparation of the preliminary consultation, under the aegis of the CNDP's guarantors
- Context study carried out by the CNDP's guarantors, to identify the information and participation methods to be put in place
- Finalization of the exploratory studies conducted by the project owners
- Definition of the modalities of the consultation by the CNDP
- Organization of consultation and communication in a schedule to be defined
- Opening of the consultation (planned for the end of the year)