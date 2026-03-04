New start to debate the future of the extension of line 1

The National Commission for Public Debate (CNDP), an independent entity:

The CNDP is the independent authority that guarantees the public's right to information and participation in the development of projects and public policies that have an impact on the environment and present strong socio-economic issues.

- To find out more about the CNDP: https://www.debatpublic.fr/cndp-une-entite-independante-671

The next steps this year until the consultation:

- Preparation of the preliminary consultation, under the aegis of the CNDP's guarantors

- Context study carried out by the CNDP's guarantors, to identify the information and participation methods to be put in place

- Finalization of the exploratory studies conducted by the project owners

- Definition of the modalities of the consultation by the CNDP

- Organization of consultation and communication in a schedule to be defined

- Opening of the consultation (planned for the end of the year)