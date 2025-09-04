What does the Tram 1 extension project to Nanterre and Rueil-Malmaison consist of?

This project is a continuation of the T1 tram line currently in service (between Noisy-le-Sec and Asnières-Gennevilliers – Les Courtilles) and the T1 West Asnières – Colombes project.

It plans to extend Tram 1 from Colombes (Victor Basch station of Tram 2), to Nanterre and Rueil-Malmaison in the Hauts-de-Seine, i.e. 15 additional stations on a 7.5 km route.

This extension will connect with the RER A and line L at Nanterre-Université station and with the future metro line 15 at Nanterre-La Boule station. The tramway will provide direct access to the Petit Nanterre district, the University of Paris-Ouest-Nanterre-La Défense, the Place de la Boule in Nanterre and the city centres of Nanterre and Rueil-Malmaison.