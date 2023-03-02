Tram

ExtensionSaint-Germain > Achères

Project Archives

Additional consultation from 7 March to 8 April 2016 Appendices-balance sheet-tgo

PDF

 -  16.6 MB

Additional consultation from 7 March to 8 April 2016 Approval of the supplementary consultation report

PDF

 -  721.1 KB

Single complementary public inquiry Approval of the schematic diagram and the supplementary public interest inquiry file – 30.05.2017

PDF

 -  3.7 MB

Phase 2 public inquiry from June 16 to July 15, 2014 Order opening the phase 2 public inquiry

PDF

 -  2.0 MB

Phase 2 public inquiry from June 16 to July 15, 2014 Order extending the public inquiry

PDF

 -  966.5 KB

Additional consultation from 7 March to 8 April 2016 Assessment of the consultation

PDF

 -  2.4 MB

Phase 2 consultation from April 15 to May 17, 2013 TGO Phase 2-2 MAP

PDF

 -  444.2 KB

Additional consultation from 7 March to 8 April 2016 Additional deliberation session 07 October 2015

PDF

 -  444.2 KB

Additional consultation from 7 March to 8 April 2016 Summary of the March 17, 2016 Public Meeting

PDF

 -  3.1 MB

Additional consultation from 7 March to 8 April 2016 Minutes of the meeting of local residents, Poissy, 31 March 2016

PDF

 -  3.5 MB

Additional consultation from 7 March to 8 April 2016 Report of the meeting Poissy 14 September 2017

PDF

 -  301.8 KB

Phase 2 consultation from April 15 to May 17, 2013 Minutes of the public meeting in Poissy on 23 April 2013

PDF

 -  510.1 KB

Consultation continues Minutes of the meeting of 05 January 2017

PDF

 -  451.6 KB

Consultation continues Minutes of the meeting of 6 July 2017

PDF

 -  934.6 KB

Phase 2 consultation from April 15 to May 17, 2013 Minutes of the public meeting in Achères on 17 April 2013

PDF

 -  558.6 KB

Phase 2 consultation from April 15 to May 17, 2013 Saint-Germain BAT report

PDF

 -  525.6 KB

Single complementary public inquiry Conclusions and opinions of the committee of inquiry

PDF

 -  2.1 MB

Phase 2 public inquiry from June 16 to July 15, 2014 Conclusions and opinions of the committee of inquiry

PDF

 -  607.1 KB

Single complementary public inquiry Declaration of public utility

PDF

 -  18.6 MB

Single complementary public inquiry Project Statement

PDF

 -  7.9 MB

Phase 2 public inquiry from June 16 to July 15, 2014 Deliberation of the STIF of 11 February 2015

PDF

 -  1.1 MB

Additional consultation from 7 March to 8 April 2016 Folder

PDF

 -  809.9 KB

Phase 2 consultation from April 15 to May 17, 2013 Folder

PDF

 -  1.2 MB

Phase 2 public inquiry from June 16 to July 15, 2014 Leaflet Public Inquiry Phase 2

PDF

 -  2.0 MB

Phase 2 consultation from April 15 to May 17, 2013 Docp

PDF

 -  7.4 MB

Additional consultation from 7 March to 8 April 2016 Complementary DOCP TGO2

PDF

 -  12.0 MB

Geotechnical surveys at the end of 2016 2016 Geotechnical Survey Flyer

PDF

 -  421.9 KB

Single complementary public inquiry Reading guide for the supplementary public inquiry file

PDF

 -  154.0 KB

Phase 2 public inquiry from June 16 to July 15, 2014 Summary Guide to the West Tangential Public Utility Investigation File Phase 2

PDF

 -  114.3 KB

Single complementary public inquiry The poster

PDF

 -  339.6 KB

Project Newsletter Newsletter n°10 – February 2019

PDF

 -  2.7 MB

Project Newsletter Newsletter n°14 – July 2020

PDF

 -  706.0 KB

Project Newsletter Newsletter n°2 – April 2014

PDF

 -  4.4 MB

Project Newsletter Newsletter n°3 – September 2015

PDF

 -  496.3 KB

Project Newsletter Newsletter n°4 – November 2015

PDF

 -  7.4 MB

Project Newsletter Newsletter n°5 – March 2016

PDF

 -  2.9 MB

Project Newsletter Newsletter n°7 – October 2017

PDF

 -  2.3 MB

Single complementary public inquiry The information pamphlet

PDF

 -  630.5 KB

Single complementary public inquiry The information pack

PDF

 -  1.1 MB

Single complementary public inquiry The Exhibition Panel

PDF

 -  638.9 KB

Single complementary public inquiry Exhibit 0-Note on Substantial Modifications to the Project

PDF

 -  4.1 MB

Single complementary public inquiry Exhibit A-Legal and Administrative Information and Explanatory Note

PDF

 -  17.8 MB

Phase 2 public inquiry from June 16 to July 15, 2014 Exhibit A - Explanatory Note

PDF

 -  9.2 MB

Single complementary public inquiry Exhibit B-Site Plan

PDF

 -  2.3 MB

Phase 2 public inquiry from June 16 to July 15, 2014 Exhibit B-Site Plan

PDF

 -  5.9 MB

Single complementary public inquiry Exhibit C - General Plan of Work

PDF

 -  3.4 MB

Phase 2 public inquiry from June 16 to July 15, 2014 Exhibit C - General plan of the works

PDF

 -  9.5 MB

Phase 2 public inquiry from June 16 to July 15, 2014 Exhibit D-Characteristics of the most important structures

PDF

 -  5.2 MB

Single complementary public inquiry Exhibit D-Main characteristics of the most important structures

PDF

 -  6.1 MB

Phase 2 public inquiry from June 16 to July 15, 2014 Exhibit E-Summary Estimate of Expenses

PDF

 -  787.3 KB

Single complementary public inquiry Exhibit E-Summary Estimate of Expenditures

PDF

 -  906.3 KB

Single complementary public inquiry Exhibit F-Impact Statement - Preamble

PDF

 -  2.4 MB

Phase 2 public inquiry from June 16 to July 15, 2014 Exhibit F-Impact Statement – Part 1: Project Description

PDF

 -  5.4 MB

Single complementary public inquiry Exhibit F-Impact Statement – Part 1: Project Description

PDF

 -  12.2 MB

Single complementary public inquiry Exhibit F-Impact assessment – part 10: analysis of the difficulties encountered

PDF

 -  896.1 KB

Single complementary public inquiry Exhibit F-Impact Statement – Part 11: Names and Capacity of Perpetrators

PDF

 -  521.0 KB

Single complementary public inquiry Exhibit F-Impact Statement – Part 12: Assessment of Program Impacts

PDF

 -  17.8 MB

Phase 2 public inquiry from June 16 to July 15, 2014 Exhibit F-Impact Statement – Part 12: Assessment of Program Impacts

PDF

 -  18.6 MB

Single complementary public inquiry Exhibit F-Impact assessment – part 13: assessment of the implications for Natura 2000 sites

PDF

 -  4.9 MB

Phase 2 public inquiry from June 16 to July 15, 2014 Exhibit F-Impact assessment – Part 13: Assessment of the effects on Natura 2000 sites

PDF

 -  2.1 MB

Single complementary public inquiry Exhibit F-Impact Statement – Part 2: Non-Technical Summary

PDF

 -  15.4 MB

Consultation Exhibit F-Impact Statement – Part 2: Non-Technical Summary

PDF

 -  11.4 MB

Single complementary public inquiry Exhibit F-Impact Statement – Part 3: Baseline Analysis

PDF

 -  16.7 MB

Single complementary public inquiry Exhibit F-Impact Statement – Part 4: Analysis of Negative and Positive, Direct and Indirect, Temporary and Permanent Effects, and Associated Measures

PDF

 -  18.5 MB

Exhibit F-Impact Statement – Part 4: Analysis of Positive and Negative, Direct and Indirect, Temporary and Permanent Effects

PDF

 -  10.7 MB

Single complementary public inquiry Exhibit F-Impact study – part 5: analysis of cumulative effects with other known projects

PDF

 -  5.1 MB

Archives Exhibit F-Impact Statement – Part 5: Analysis of cumulative effects with other known projects

PDF

 -  3.6 MB

Exhibit F-Impact assessment – part 6: main alternatives examined and reasons for choice

PDF

 -  5.6 MB

Archives Exhibit F-Impact Statement – Part 6: Main Alternatives Considered and Reasons for Choice

PDF

 -  5.4 MB

Single complementary public inquiry Exhibit F-Impact study – part 7: compatibility of the project with enforceable urban planning documents

PDF

 -  3.9 MB

Archives Exhibit F-Impact study – part 7: Compatibility of the project with enforceable urban planning documents and its articulation with plans, schemes and programmes

PDF

 -  3.3 MB

Single complementary public inquiry Exhibit F-Impact Statement – Part 8: Estimating the Cost of Measures

PDF

 -  940.9 KB

Archives Exhibit F-Impact Statement – Part 8: Estimating the Costs of Measures to Reduce or Offset the Project's Environmental Effects

PDF

 -  813.1 KB

Single complementary public inquiry Exhibit F-Impact Statement – Part 9: Presentation of Methods

PDF

 -  3.4 MB

Phase 2 public inquiry from June 16 to July 15, 2014 Exhibit F-Impact Statement – Part 9 / Part 10 / Part 11

PDF

 -  1.5 MB

Phase 2 public inquiry from June 16 to July 15, 2014 Exhibit F-Impact Statement – Preamble

PDF

 -  3.8 MB

Phase 2 public inquiry from June 16 to July 15, 2014 Exhibit G-Opinion of the Environmental Authority and response of the project owners

PDF

 -  11.7 MB

Single complementary public inquiry Exhibit G-Opinion of the Environmental Authority and Response of the Contracting Authorities

PDF

 -  6.3 MB

Single complementary public inquiry Exhibit H - Socio-Economic Assessment

PDF

 -  1.9 MB

Phase 2 public inquiry from June 16 to July 15, 2014 Exhibit H - Socio-Economic Assessment

PDF

 -  1.3 MB

Phase 2 public inquiry from June 16 to July 15, 2014 Exhibit I-Compatibility of urban planning documents – Part 1: Compatibility of the Saint-Germain-en-Laye PLU (with DUP)

PDF

 -  16.3 MB

Phase 2 public inquiry from June 16 to July 15, 2014 Exhibit I-Compatibility of urban planning documents – part 1: Compatibility of the Saint-Germain-en-Laye PLU (without DUP)

PDF

 -  15.6 MB

Archives Exhibit I-Compatibility of urban planning documents – Part 2: Compatibility of the Poissy PLU

PDF

 -  7.6 MB

Archives Exhibit I-Compatibility of urban planning documents – part 3: Compatibility of the Achères PLU

PDF

 -  6.6 MB

Phase 2 public inquiry from June 16 to July 15, 2014 Exhibit J-Appendices

PDF

 -  14.4 MB

Single complementary public inquiry Document-File for the compatibility of the PLU

PDF

 -  16.7 MB

Phase 2 public inquiry from June 16 to July 15, 2014 Information leaflet for the Public Inquiry Phase 2

PDF

 -  2.6 MB

Phase 2 public inquiry from June 16 to July 15, 2014 Report of the Commission of Inquiry Part 1

PDF

 -  8.1 MB

Phase 2 public inquiry from June 16 to July 15, 2014 Report of the Commission of Inquiry Part 2

PDF

 -  19.5 MB

Additional consultation from 7 March to 8 April 2016 Residents' meeting 31 March 2015

PDF

 -  376.7 KB

Consultation continues Meeting of July 6, 2017 – Appendix to the minutes

PDF

 -  4.9 MB

Additional consultation from 7 March to 8 April 2016 Public meeting Poissy 17 March 2016

PDF

 -  336.0 KB

Phase 2 consultation from April 15 to May 17, 2013 2013 Public Meetings

PDF

 -  3.9 MB

Supplementary schematic diagram Supplementary schematic diagram – May 2017 – Annex 5

PDF

 -  5.9 MB

Supplementary schematic diagram Supplementary schematic diagram – May 2017 – Appendices 1 to 4

PDF

 -  5.8 MB

Consultation Supplementary Schematic – May 2017 – Part 4

PDF

 -  12.8 MB

Archives Supplementary Schematic – May 2017 – Parts 5 to 10

PDF

 -  5.1 MB

Supplementary schematic diagram Supplementary Schematic – May 2017 Appendix 6

PDF

 -  2.6 MB

Consultation SDP-Parts-5-10-

PDF

 -  5.1 MB

Single complementary public inquiry General summary

PDF

 -  581.7 KB

Additional consultation from 7 March to 8 April 2016 Summary

PDF

 -  741.1 KB

Phase 2 public inquiry from June 16 to July 15, 2014 TGO-Public Inquiry Phase 2-Summary Presentation

PDF

 -  13.3 MB

Phase 2 consultation from April 15 to May 17, 2013 TGOph2 Deliberation Balance sheet-consultation

PDF

 -  59.8 KB