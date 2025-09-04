REZO POUCE is a hitchhiking network organized in France. With REZO POUCE you don't have to make an appointment: it's when you want, where you want. The principle is simple: you register for free on the internet or at the town hall, you go to a "stop on the go" when you need to get around. In less than 10 minutes*, a driver going in the same direction as you will stop to transport you (*average waiting time).