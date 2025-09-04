Île-de-France Mobilités' partner carpooling operators
BlaBlaCar Daily
BlaBlaCar Daily is BlaBlaCar's application specifically designed for carpooling daily and short-distance trips (2 to 80km). The app automatically finds a driver, who takes the same route as you, to take you on all your daily trips.
KAROS
Karos is an intelligent carpooling assistant: this application learns your travel needs and automatically suggests the best ways to reach your destination, by mixing carpooling and public transport. The organization is very simple and the sharing of costs is done directly in the application.
Mobicoop
Mobicoop is a free carpooling site. It operates on the system of a cooperative financed by donations. Prices are set by the drivers, the site does not charge any commission on carpooling. Mobicoop is committed to protecting users' data, not taking any remuneration for journeys, respecting the cooperative operation, contributing to the protection of the environment and promoting social ties between carpoolers.
Other carpooling operators:
BOOGI (Roissy Plateau)
CLEM'
Clem's carpooling solution allows you to share your daily journeys with your car or one of our car-sharing cars. It is a local carpooling platform, feeder, to allow the sharing of trips to or from the stations of the territory. You optimise your journeys by making them more economical, user-friendly and ecological. Reservations can be made online in advance or in real time, or directly at the resort if it is connected and equipped with a screen.
REZO POUCE (Yvelines)
REZO POUCE is a hitchhiking network organized in France. With REZO POUCE you don't have to make an appointment: it's when you want, where you want. The principle is simple: you register for free on the internet or at the town hall, you go to a "stop on the go" when you need to get around. In less than 10 minutes*, a driver going in the same direction as you will stop to transport you (*average waiting time).
Other carpooling services:
TAILOR-MADE TRAVEL
Trajetalacarte.com is a free carpooling site specializing in short distances. Trajetalacarte.com also offers a paid offer, for companies that want to offer carpooling to their employees from €89 excl. VAT/month (dedicated third-party site).
HOPWAYS
Hopways is a platform for connecting parents so that they can share their journeys to accompany their children, whether at school, extra-curricular activities, competitions, etc. Users are rated according to 3 criteria: punctuality – reciprocity – safety. The strong point of this service, in addition to creating an active community of accompanying parents, is the search engine. A real tool of geographical and temporal precision, it is the nucleus around which a reliable, secure network of human and why not friendly exchanges is built.
Other carpooling partners
RADIO 107.7 IDF
Île-de-France Mobilités is joining forces with Sanef 107.7 radio station to promote carpooling initiatives set up in Île-de-France to solo drivers in the Paris region. Specialising in real-time traffic information, Sanef 107.7 informs its listeners 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to travel safely. Sanef 107.7 IDF can be listened to on FM and DAB+, but also on its website.