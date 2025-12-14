C1 cable: how to travel on board?

Published on

The C1 Cable has been designed for simple and fluid movement. All stations are accessible on the same level, an agent accompanies boarding, and cabins arrive every 30 seconds maximum. Validation of the ticket, real-time information, safety on board: we guide you step by step to travel with peace of mind.

How do I travel in the C1 cable?

  1. I arrive at the station : access by bus, bike or drop-off. The stations are fully accessible.
  2. I reach my platform : the route is on the same level, with gentle slopes and clear signage.
  3. I validate my ticket : Navigo Pass (including journeys), Navigo Liberté+ (€1.60) or single Bus-Tram-Cable ticket (€2) - purchase possible on smartphone. Before validating my ticket, I respect the instructions of the operating agent and wait my turn.
  4. I wait for my cabin : a visual and audio display informs me of the next arrival. A booth passes every 30 seconds maximum. I respect the instructions of the operating agent before boarding. I respect the priority boarding area for priority users.
  5. I am accompanied by an agent, present on each platform, the agent: facilitates boarding and disembarking, guides passengers, helps people in wheelchairs, facilitates boarding strollers/luggage and regulates flows
  6. My journey on board: 10 seats, real-time video surveillance, intercoms and call buttons, information broadcast via screen
  7. I go down to the station : the cabins open automatically. Bus connections allow you to continue your journey.

What about accessibility?

The C1 Cable is 100% accessible to people with disabilities (PSH):

  • Walk-in stations
  • Wheelchair-friendly cabins
  • Human assistance in the station
  • Audible and visual information
  • call intercoms
  • Guide strips from the public area to the boarding platform

This device also makes it easier to travel with strollers or luggage.

What is allowed/not allowed on board

Mobility equipment
❌ Not allowed: electric scooters and oversized wheelchairs (over 0.75 × 1.25 m)
✔ Allowed: classic scooters, standard wheelchairs, strollers, mobility aids (in the gauge)

Animals
✔ Small animals carried in bags
✔ Dogs on a leash and muzzled
✔ Guide Dogs and Service Dogs
❌ Unkept/uncontrollable animals

Bulky parcels
❌ Not accepted: dangerous objects, flammable products, packages > 1 m

How much does it cost to use the C1 Cable?

The C1 Cable applies the same fares as buses and trams.

  • With a Navigo Pass : journey included, at no extra cost
  • Occasional passengers: Bus-Tram-Cable ticket: €2
  • With Navigo Liberté + : €1.60 for a combined metro + cable journey (free transfers)
  • Children : free < 4 ans, demi-tarif de 4 à 10 ans et plein tarif au-delà