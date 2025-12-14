C1 cable: how to travel on board?

How do I travel in the C1 cable?
- I arrive at the station : access by bus, bike or drop-off. The stations are fully accessible.
- I reach my platform : the route is on the same level, with gentle slopes and clear signage.
- I validate my ticket : Navigo Pass (including journeys), Navigo Liberté+ (€1.60) or single Bus-Tram-Cable ticket (€2) - purchase possible on smartphone. Before validating my ticket, I respect the instructions of the operating agent and wait my turn.
- I wait for my cabin : a visual and audio display informs me of the next arrival. A booth passes every 30 seconds maximum. I respect the instructions of the operating agent before boarding. I respect the priority boarding area for priority users.
- I am accompanied by an agent, present on each platform, the agent: facilitates boarding and disembarking, guides passengers, helps people in wheelchairs, facilitates boarding strollers/luggage and regulates flows
- My journey on board: 10 seats, real-time video surveillance, intercoms and call buttons, information broadcast via screen
- I go down to the station : the cabins open automatically. Bus connections allow you to continue your journey.
What about accessibility?
The C1 Cable is 100% accessible to people with disabilities (PSH):
- Walk-in stations
- Wheelchair-friendly cabins
- Human assistance in the station
- Audible and visual information
- call intercoms
- Guide strips from the public area to the boarding platform
This device also makes it easier to travel with strollers or luggage.
What is allowed/not allowed on board
Mobility equipment
❌ Not allowed: electric scooters and oversized wheelchairs (over 0.75 × 1.25 m)
✔ Allowed: classic scooters, standard wheelchairs, strollers, mobility aids (in the gauge)
Animals
✔ Small animals carried in bags
✔ Dogs on a leash and muzzled
✔ Guide Dogs and Service Dogs
❌ Unkept/uncontrollable animals
Bulky parcels
❌ Not accepted: dangerous objects, flammable products, packages > 1 m
How much does it cost to use the C1 Cable?
The C1 Cable applies the same fares as buses and trams.
- With a Navigo Pass : journey included, at no extra cost
- Occasional passengers: Bus-Tram-Cable ticket: €2
- With Navigo Liberté + : €1.60 for a combined metro + cable journey (free transfers)
- Children : free < 4 ans, demi-tarif de 4 à 10 ans et plein tarif au-delà