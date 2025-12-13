C1 cable: the route and the stations

The first urban cable car in Île-de-France, the C1 cable connects Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, Limeil-Brévannes and Valenton to the Créteil – Pointe du Lac station (metro line 8). Designed to open up the south-east of the Val-de-Marne and offer faster and more reliable journeys, it will be put into service on 13 December 2025.

The route and the stations

The C1 Cable serves 5 stations spaced 500 to 1,800 metres apart:

  1. Pointe du Lac (Créteil) - connection with metro line 8
  2. Limeil-Brévannes, Blue Beach
  3. Valenton, the castle
  4. La Végétale, La Fontaine Saint-Martin (Limeil-Brévannes)
  5. Villa Nova (Villeneuve-Saint-Georges)

At each station:

  • Level access (no stairs, no elevator)
  • soft paths
  • Bicycle parking accessible with the Navigo Pass
  • Dynamic information and enhanced human presence

Why a cable car here?

The sector is marked by:

  • saturated roads,
  • major urban cuts (railway, RD, valleys),
  • slowed down bus lines,
  • isolated neighbourhoods.

The cable car is the most suitable solution :

  • quick to build,
  • low impact on the ground (pylons + compact stations),
  • Silent
  • not dependent on road traffic,
  • capable of ensuring a very high frequency.

The C1 Cable is part of Île-de-France Mobilités' overall strategy aimed at making travel more fluid, reducing access times to the metro and improving the quality of service in the Val-de-Marne.