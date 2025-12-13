C1 cable: the route and the stations

The first urban cable car in Île-de-France, the C1 cable connects Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, Limeil-Brévannes and Valenton to the Créteil – Pointe du Lac station (metro line 8). Designed to open up the south-east of the Val-de-Marne and offer faster and more reliable journeys, it will be put into service on 13 December 2025.