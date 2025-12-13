The route and the stations
The C1 Cable serves 5 stations spaced 500 to 1,800 metres apart:
- Pointe du Lac (Créteil) - connection with metro line 8
- Limeil-Brévannes, Blue Beach
- Valenton, the castle
- La Végétale, La Fontaine Saint-Martin (Limeil-Brévannes)
- Villa Nova (Villeneuve-Saint-Georges)
At each station:
- Level access (no stairs, no elevator)
- soft paths
- Bicycle parking accessible with the Navigo Pass
- Dynamic information and enhanced human presence
Why a cable car here?
The sector is marked by:
- saturated roads,
- major urban cuts (railway, RD, valleys),
- slowed down bus lines,
- isolated neighbourhoods.
The cable car is the most suitable solution :
- quick to build,
- low impact on the ground (pylons + compact stations),
- Silent
- not dependent on road traffic,
- capable of ensuring a very high frequency.
The C1 Cable is part of Île-de-France Mobilités' overall strategy aimed at making travel more fluid, reducing access times to the metro and improving the quality of service in the Val-de-Marne.