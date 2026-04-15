The Mobility Plan in Île-de-France
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The Île-de-France Mobility Plan, approved by the Regional Council on 24 September 2025, sets the framework for all mobility policies in the Île-de-France region by 2030. It succeeds the Île-de-France Urban Travel Plan (PDUIF), which held this role for the period 2010-2020. It covers all modes of travel, for people (public transport, walking, cycling, cars) and goods (river, rail, road). It promotes coherent actions for these different modes in order to meet travel needs while protecting the environment and health.
An elaboration led by Île-de-France Mobilités
Led by Île-de-France Mobilités, the development of the Mobility Plan was based on the mobilization of all mobility stakeholders in Île-de-France:
- The Île-de-France Region
- The State
- Departments, inter-municipalities and municipalities
- Operators and actors in the transport of people and goods
- Associations and economic actors in the territory
Île-de-France Mobilités has organised numerous workshops with all these stakeholders. The objective was to collect their ideas and find out their priorities for the future of mobility, taking into account the diversity of the Île-de-France territories, from the densest parts to the most rural ones.
The regulatory consultation was organised by the Île-de-France Region, with in particular a public inquiry in which all Ile-de-France residents were invited to participate to give their opinion on the draft plan.
Ambitious objectives to meet the major challenges of the Ile-de-France region
The Mobility Plan aims to change travel practices towards more sustainable mobility by 2030.
To achieve this, ambitious objectives have been set:
Preserving the environment and the health of all
- 26% of greenhouse gas emissions between 2019 and 2030
- Compliance with regulatory limit values for the concentration of atmospheric pollutants throughout the Île-de-France region
- 50% of people killed and seriously injured on the roads and streets of Île-de-France (between 2015-2019 and 2025-2029)
Changing the use of different modes for more sustainable mobility
- 15% of trips by car and motorized two-wheelers (between 2019 and 2030)
- + 15% of trips by public transport (between 2023 and 2030)
- 3-fold increase in bicycle trips
Moving towards a cleaner on-road vehicle fleet by 2030
- 30% electric or plug-in hybrid cars and light commercial vehicles
- 100% clean buses and coaches
- 32% clean trucks
An action plan in fourteen axes and forty-six actions
To achieve its ambitious objectives, the Mobility Plan is based on an action strategy based on the activation of all the levers on which public actors can act.
Priority n° 1 - Develop the use of public transport by making it more attractive
To achieve environmental objectives, the use of public transport must continue to increase.
To make as many people as possible want to use them on a daily basis, the transport revolution continues with an ever safer, more efficient offer adapted to each territory and their inhabitants.
Axis n° 2 - Placing the pedestrian at the heart of mobility policies
Walking is good for your health, yes, and also for the environment.
So to encourage Ile-de-France residents to choose walking when they can, the plan plans to systematize the priority given to pedestrians in the development of public spaces and to improve their travel conditions with, for example, the creation of safer and more comfortable spaces and sidewalks (benches, lighting, greening, etc.).
Axis n°3 - Ensuring inclusive travel by making networks accessible
How?
- By accelerating the accessibility of roads in urban areas (e.g. adapted sidewalks and pedestrian crossings) with an approach that takes into account the different types of disability
- By continuing to make the public transport network already underway accessible
Consult the accessibility policies of the Ile-de-France network:
Priority n°4 - Encouraging the use of bicycles
How?
- By making it easier and safer to practice on a daily basis, by developing cycle paths, and by increasing the number of bicycle parking spaces in homes and offices, but also on the street and near train stations and transport stations
- By promoting the bicycle and offering associated services such as the Véligo Rental service, the repair or electrification of one's bike
- By continuing to provide purchase subsidies to make the practice accessible to as many people as possible
Axis 5 - Supporting the shared use of cars
How?
- By encouraging and facilitating the practice of carpooling
- By creating carpooling lines (especially in the outer suburbs, sometimes far from the public transport rail network).
- By regulating the quality of services of car-sharing operators
Priority n° 6 - Facilitate the transition from one mode of transport to another for the same trip
To encourage Ile-de-France residents to choose sustainable mobility, it is necessary to ensure a smooth connection between the different modes of transport available in the region.
This is what we call intermodality.
That is to say, to be able to switch from the car, to the train and the bus or from the bicycle, to the tram and metro, with ease, and this, for the same trip.
You can consult all the master plans for intermodality:
Axis 7 - Making the road more multimodal, safe and sustainable
How?
- By prioritizing and developing the road network for greater safety
- Implementing dedicated lanes for public transit and carpooling
- By improving the quality of service of all modes of transport on the road network
- By improving the environmental performance of the road network, in particular to adapt it to climate change and reduce noise for local residents
Priority n° 8 - Better sharing of the street between the different modes of transport
The goal? Effectively share urban traffic lanes between the different modes of transport, in favour of alternative modes to the private car (walking, cycling, public transport).
Priority n° 9 - Adapting parking policy to the different territories
The objective is to adopt a global approach to parking policies, dealing with both private spaces (by limiting the construction of car parking spaces in new buildings (offices, housing) in areas well served by transport) and public parking on the street.
The aim is to ensure consistency with other mobility policies, in particular that of public transport, and between neighbouring municipalities.
Axis 10 - Supporting more sustainable and efficient logistics
What does more sustainable logistics look like?
- Optimising urban logistics, the last link in the chain for goods, by improving the organisation of deliveries in the city
- The energy transition of vehicles
- Or the growth of freight transport by river or rail
Axis 11 - Accelerating the energy transition of vehicles
How? By:
- Purchase subsidies for less polluting vehicles
- The installation of electric charging stations
- The transition of Île-de-France Mobilités' bus and coach fleet to clean energy
- The development of refuelling with more sustainable energies (bioNGV, hydrogen, etc.)
Discover our article on the energy transition of vehicles in Île-de-France:
Priority 12 - Coordinating a solidarity policy for mobility services
By making mobility services accessible to the most economically vulnerable Ile-de-France residents (solidarity fares, eco-mobility aids, advice to facilitate mobility).
Discover the prices and school packages in Île-de-France:
Axis 13 - Promoting more sustainable tourist mobility
The aim is to facilitate the mobility of tourists to travel around the Île-de-France region and visit tourist sites.
The goal? Provide options that enhance the traveler experience and encourage them to use sustainable modes.
Axis n° 14 - Changing travel habits
This axis consists of acting on the behaviour of Ile-de-France residents to encourage them to adopt more sustainable mobility practices, in particular by targeting employers and schools.
Discover the actions taken with companies:
With the Mobility Plan for 2030, the Île-de-France region will be the first region in France on the path to carbon neutrality by 2050!
A collective implementation adapted to all territories
The implementation of the 2030 Mobility Plan does not only involve Île-de-France Mobilités, but all the regional mobility players who have participated in its development.
The actions concern many competences relating to mobility: organisation of public transport, but also the development and management of roads, traffic police, organisation of on-street parking, etc.
These responsibilities are the responsibility of many actors in the Île-de-France region, in particular the services of the State, the Region, the departments, the inter-municipalities (EPCI) and the municipalities.
The implementation of the Mobility Plan is therefore based on the articulation and coordination of the interventions of all these stakeholders, as well as of private actors who contribute to making mobility in the Ile-de-France region work.
The Mobility Plan is not intended to detail all the measures to be taken at the local level. The Transport Code provides for it to be supplemented by local mobility plans (PLM) which detail and specify its content. Île-de-France Mobilités supports the inter-municipalities that are responsible for developing these PLMs to guide them in this implementation and provide them with methodological support. Local urban development plans (PLU) drawn up by municipalities or inter-municipalities are also essential tools for the concrete implementation of the Mobility Plan.