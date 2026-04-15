The Mobility Plan in Île-de-France

An elaboration led by Île-de-France Mobilités

Led by Île-de-France Mobilités, the development of the Mobility Plan was based on the mobilization of all mobility stakeholders in Île-de-France:

The Île-de-France Region

The State

Departments, inter-municipalities and municipalities

Operators and actors in the transport of people and goods

Associations and economic actors in the territory

Île-de-France Mobilités has organised numerous workshops with all these stakeholders. The objective was to collect their ideas and find out their priorities for the future of mobility, taking into account the diversity of the Île-de-France territories, from the densest parts to the most rural ones.

The regulatory consultation was organised by the Île-de-France Region, with in particular a public inquiry in which all Ile-de-France residents were invited to participate to give their opinion on the draft plan.

Ambitious objectives to meet the major challenges of the Ile-de-France region

The Mobility Plan aims to change travel practices towards more sustainable mobility by 2030.

To achieve this, ambitious objectives have been set:

Preserving the environment and the health of all

26% of greenhouse gas emissions between 2019 and 2030

Compliance with regulatory limit values for the concentration of atmospheric pollutants throughout the Île-de-France region

50% of people killed and seriously injured on the roads and streets of Île-de-France (between 2015-2019 and 2025-2029)

Changing the use of different modes for more sustainable mobility

15% of trips by car and motorized two-wheelers (between 2019 and 2030)

+ 15% of trips by public transport (between 2023 and 2030)

3-fold increase in bicycle trips

Moving towards a cleaner on-road vehicle fleet by 2030