Imagine R 2025-2026 package: online subscription

Imagine R 2025-2026: subscribe now, directly online
Imagine R packages
Imagine R is an annual "all zones" package valid throughout the Île-de-France region intended for:
- Children under 11 years old (on 31 December of the year of subscription) residing in Île-de-France: this is the imagine R Junior package at 24.80 euros/year.
- For schoolchildren, students under 26 years of age (on September 1st of the year of subscription) residing in Île-de-France: this is the imagine R Scolaire/étudiant package) at 392.30 euros/year.
How do I know which imagine R package is right for me?
Are you a schoolboy, middle school student, high school student, student, apprentice?
To find out which imagine R package is right for you, nothing could be simpler! Go to the simulation page and enter your information.
How do I subscribe to the imagine R package?
- Go to your personal Navigo space
- Fill in the form and let us guide you
With:
- A recent photo of the holder (in the case of a first subscription);
- For students only, a 2025-2026 certificate of enrolment or schooling;
- For scholarship holders, the notification of the award of scholarships for the year 2025-2026;
- For apprentices, the proof of schooling must specify the type of training followed (initial or continuing) and the type of work-study contract (apprenticeship contract)! Not be on a professionalization contract;
- For the imagine R Junior package, proof of identity ;
- A means of payment.
Subscribing to an imagine R package for the first time: the video tutorial!
Renewing a plan imagine R: the video tutorial!
What are the advantages of my imagine R pass?
More than just a key to travel everywhere and unlimited with public transport in the Paris region, the imagine R package is also access to commitment, listening and culture :
- Committed mobility with 2 carpooling trips offered per day
- Associative commitment
- Help Number
- Young bookshop
... imagine R accompanies young people in their quest for meaning, discovery, surprises and experiences!