Imagine R 2025-2026 package: online subscription

Imagine R packages

Imagine R is an annual "all zones" package valid throughout the Île-de-France region intended for:

  • Children under 11 years old (on 31 December of the year of subscription) residing in Île-de-France: this is the imagine R Junior package at 24.80 euros/year.
  • For schoolchildren, students under 26 years of age (on September 1st of the year of subscription) residing in Île-de-France: this is the imagine R Scolaire/étudiant package) at 392.30 euros/year.

How do I know which imagine R package is right for me?

Are you a schoolboy, middle school student, high school student, student, apprentice?

To find out which imagine R package is right for you, nothing could be simpler! Go to the simulation page and enter your information.

How do I subscribe to the imagine R package?

  1. Go to your personal Navigo space
  2. Fill in the form and let us guide you

With:

  • A recent photo of the holder (in the case of a first subscription);
  • For students only, a 2025-2026 certificate of enrolment or schooling;
  • For scholarship holders, the notification of the award of scholarships for the year 2025-2026;
  • For apprentices, the proof of schooling must specify the type of training followed (initial or continuing) and the type of work-study contract (apprenticeship contract)! Not be on a professionalization contract;
  • For the imagine R Junior package, proof of identity ;
  • A means of payment.

What are the advantages of my imagine R pass?

More than just a key to travel everywhere and unlimited with public transport in the Paris region, the imagine R package is also access to commitment, listening and culture :

... imagine R accompanies young people in their quest for meaning, discovery, surprises and experiences!