Similar news

To apply:

1. Carefully read the front and the explanatory note printed on the back of the file.

2. Complete this file legibly in capital letters with a ballpoint pen.

If you already have a school transport card from the previous year, please enter the number of this card in the corresponding box on Form 2

3. Indicate the child's class and the parents' telephone number.

4. Your file must be signed and dated by the parents or guardians.

5. Have the application stamped and signed by your school.

For renewals without changing the establishment and the place of residence, the stamp of the establishment is no longer necessary.

6. Return your file by post only, accompanied by a cheque for €125.52 euros, payable to TRANSDEV at the address below, to:

TRANSDEV VALMY

1 chemin du Clos Saint-Paul

95210 SAINT-GRATIEN

The photo is to be pasted by you, as soon as you receive the card.

For any further information, contact 06 28 01 04 21.