Similar news

I. Take out or renew your child's imagine R pass and/or Scol'R card .
For the imagine R package> Subscribe to the imagine R package
For the Scol'R card> Subscribe to the Scol'R card
The Val d'Oise Department offers financial assistance for the imagine R package and the Scol'R card. Do not hesitate to contact your department on the https://www.valdoise.fr/54-transports-scolaires.htm website or by phone on 01 34 25 30 30
Did you know? The imagine R junior pass can be combined and 100% reimbursed by Île-de-France Mobilités if your child has a Scol'R card.
We tell you more here !
II. Take out or renew your child's regular bus school card, known as the Optile card.
The regular bus school card is valid for a daily round trip during the school period between home and school to be made on the lines of the OPTILE company concerned.
The regular bus school card also allows you to make a daily round trip between the school and the lunch place.
To apply:
1. Carefully read the front and the explanatory note printed on the back of the file.
2. Complete this file legibly in capital letters with a ballpoint pen.
If you already have a school transport card from the previous year, please enter the number of this card in the corresponding box on Form 2
3. Indicate the child's class and the parents' telephone number.
4. Your file must be signed and dated by the parents or guardians.
5. Have the application stamped and signed by your school.
For renewals without changing the establishment and the place of residence, the stamp of the establishment is no longer necessary.
6. Return your file by post only, accompanied by a cheque for €125.52 euros, payable to TRANSDEV at the address below, to:
TRANSDEV VALMY
1 chemin du Clos Saint-Paul
95210 SAINT-GRATIEN
The photo is to be pasted by you, as soon as you receive the card.
For any further information, contact 06 28 01 04 21.