The Navigo Easy pass allows you to load:

Good to know

You can buy up to 20 tickets of each ticket type (Metro-Train-RER ticket and Bus-Tram ticket) A Navigo Easy pass cannot contain both full-fare and reduced-fare tickets A Navigo Easy pass contains a maximum of 40 tickets of the same category You can buy up to two Navigo Day passes in a single purchase. A Navigo Easy pass can contain up to two Navigo Day passes. You can buy up to 9 Roissybus tickets in a single purchase. A Navigo Easy pass can contain a maximum of 30 RoissyBus tickets. You can buy up to 20 Paris Region<>Airports tickets, but cannot combine a Metro-Train-TER ticket and a Paris Region<>Airports ticket If you have t+ tickets left, you cannot buy Metro-Train-RER tickets or Paris Region<>Airports tickets. You can put a maximum of 4 tickets of different types on the same rigid Navigo Easy pass, and 2 tickets of different types on the same flexible Navigo Easy pass. It is possible that the Metro-Train-RER ticket is not offered to you for purchase. This is due to the presence of an incompatible ticket on your pass (usually a t+ ticket or a Paris Région<>Aéroports ticket). In this case, you must either use all the tickets that cannot coexist already present on the pass, or use another medium. As soon as you have used all the t+ tickets, you will be able to load the desired ticket within 4 hours.

