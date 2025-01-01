File
Île-de-France Mobilités: orchestrating the biggest mobility revolution in Europe
Welcome to the Île-de-France transport network
"Welcome to Île-de-France, welcome to the 2nd densest network in the world. Welcome to a region committed to the decarbonisation of its transport, which will see its metro lines double by 2030 and offers its passengers a unified network, rich in a multitude of solutions so that everyone can compose the journey that suits them. Discover the transport revolution led by Île-de-France Mobilités."
Valérie Pécresse, President of the Île-de-France Region, President of Île-de-France Mobilités
Public transport in Île-de-France, in concrete terms, is:
New trains, buses, trams and metros
RER NG, Regio 2N, C1 cable... all these names don't mean anything to you, but for the inhabitants of the Île-de-France region, they translate into more comfortable and reliable journeys.
Find out how Île-de-France Mobilités is committed to renewed rolling stock.
An ultra-concrete commitment to carbon-free mobility
Île-de-France Mobilités is a major player in the energy transition, not only in public transport but also in the entire Île-de-France region.
A sustainable commitment that even involves the structuring of a local biogas production sector, for a Paris region that breathes easier
Solutions so that everyone can enjoy mobility that suits them, today and tomorrow
Intermodality, accessibility and transport adapted to the specificities of the different territories of Île-de-France.
A metro network whose size will be multiplied by 2 by 2030
To anticipate and respond to demographic and economic changes in the Paris region.
Ever safer transport
Reinforcement of personnel, unified operational command center, + cameras and simple means to raise the alarm: security in transport is a priority.
Innovations for ever simpler and more comfortable travel
Validate with your phone, find out how busy the train is coming, or take advantage of multilingual information agents...
Île-de-France Mobilités: a public structure and a unique model in the world
Led by a group of local elected officials, regional companies and public transport users, Île-de-France Mobilités is a real lever for the economic development of the Ile-de-France region.
Metros, trains, RER, trams, buses and even bicycles: you are welcome on the Île-de-France Mobilités network!