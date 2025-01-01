File

Île-de-France Mobilités: orchestrating the biggest mobility revolution in Europe

Welcome to the Île-de-France transport network

9,4Million
daily trips by public transport
2ndNetwork
the dense + in the world after London
70%
of trips made outside Paris

"Welcome to Île-de-France, welcome to the 2nd densest network in the world. Welcome to a region committed to the decarbonisation of its transport, which will see its metro lines double by 2030 and offers its passengers a unified network, rich in a multitude of solutions so that everyone can compose the journey that suits them. Discover the transport revolution led by Île-de-France Mobilités."

Valérie Pécresse, President of the Île-de-France Region, President of Île-de-France Mobilités

Public transport in Île-de-France, in concrete terms, is:

  1. Transport: a new era
  2. Carbon-free mobility
  3. Mobility for everyone
  4. Safer mobility
  5. Connected mobility
  6. Unprecedented governance

New trains, buses, trams and metros

RER NG, Regio 2N, C1 cable... all these names don't mean anything to you, but for the inhabitants of the Île-de-France region, they translate into more comfortable and reliable journeys.

Find out how Île-de-France Mobilités is committed to renewed rolling stock.

Transport: a new era

An ultra-concrete commitment to carbon-free mobility

Île-de-France Mobilités is a major player in the energy transition, not only in public transport but also in the entire Île-de-France region.

Proof by example.

A sustainable commitment that even involves the structuring of a local biogas production sector, for a Paris region that breathes easier

Carbon-free mobility

Solutions so that everyone can enjoy mobility that suits them, today and tomorrow

Intermodality, accessibility and transport adapted to the specificities of the different territories of Île-de-France.

Mobility for everyone

A metro network whose size will be multiplied by 2 by 2030

To anticipate and respond to demographic and economic changes in the Paris region.

The future of transport in Île-de-France

Ever safer transport

Reinforcement of personnel, unified operational command center, + cameras and simple means to raise the alarm: security in transport is a priority.

Safer mobility

Innovations for ever simpler and more comfortable travel

Validate with your phone, find out how busy the train is coming, or take advantage of multilingual information agents...

Connected mobility

Île-de-France Mobilités: a public structure and a unique model in the world

Led by a group of local elected officials, regional companies and public transport users, Île-de-France Mobilités is a real lever for the economic development of the Ile-de-France region.

Unprecedented governance

Metros, trains, RER, trams, buses and even bicycles: you are welcome on the Île-de-France Mobilités network!

