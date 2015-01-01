Île-de-France Mobilités is a public structure with 600 employees that orchestrates, plans, organises and finances public transport throughout the Île-de-France region.

Its main mission?

To design, with the Region, transporters, local elected officials, user representatives and companies in the Ile-de-France region, a coherent and sustainable collective mobility offer for the 12.3 million inhabitants of the Ile-de-France region and the 21.5 million visitors who use the network each year to discover Paris and the Île-de-France.