File
Île-de-France Mobilités:
Unprecedented governance
A mission: to orchestrate public transport in the Ile-de-France region
Île-de-France Mobilités is a public structure with 600 employees that orchestrates, plans, organises and finances public transport throughout the Île-de-France region.
Its main mission?
To design, with the Region, transporters, local elected officials, user representatives and companies in the Ile-de-France region, a coherent and sustainable collective mobility offer for the 12.3 million inhabitants of the Ile-de-France region and the 21.5 million visitors who use the network each year to discover Paris and the Île-de-France.
In concrete terms, Île-de-France Mobilités is in charge of:
- Planning of the transport offer: services, levels of offer, quality of service objectives and pricing
- Planning for the mobility of tomorrow, which includes the development of the 2030 Mobility Plan in the Île-de-France region
- The development and organisation of today's new forms of mobility - carpooling, car-sharing, long-term rental of electrically assisted bicycles, etc.
- Studies and management of investments to modernise and develop the network
- Competitive bidding and contracting with the transport operators who operate the network, and the control of their activities
- All this: by ensuring a sustainable financial balance, at the service of a carbon-free Île-de-France region
Governance representative of regional balances
The governance of Île-de-France Mobilités reflects the diversity of the players in the French capital region.
Chaired by Valérie Pécresse, who has also been President of the Île-de-France Region since 2015, Île-de-France Mobilités is managed on a daily basis by Laurent Probst, Chief Executive Officer, alongside Deputy Chief Executive Officers: Élodie Hanen and Pierre Ravier.
Meeting 6 to 7 times a year, the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités is made up of 31 members: local elected officials, user representatives and Ile-de-France companies, under the impetus of the Île-de-France Region.
A financing model that is unique in the world
Île-de-France Mobilités has an annual budget of €12 billion for the operation of transport, to which is added €3 billion in investments to develop the network.
It is also a unique financing model, in which regional companies play a central role, committed to the development of a dense, modern and comfortable transport offer that serves the economic dynamism of the territory.