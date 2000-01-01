With the automation of the metros, Île-de-France Mobilités aims to increase the efficiency and reliability of the network.

This automation is at the forefront of innovation. It is played out on several levels, ranging from driver assistance to a fully automated system, without a driver on board.

Île-de-France Mobilités plans to extend this advanced technology to the new Ile-de-France metro and envisages the automation of historic lines for a future where travel will be more fluid, regular and punctual.

After lines 1 and 14, it is now the turn of line 4 to be fully automated - a conversion that has taken place without ever stopping the operation of the line.