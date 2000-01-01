File
Île-de-France Mobilités:
Connected mobility
Move around without constraints
In constant search of more fluidity for passengers, Île-de-France Mobilités and its partners are continuously developing new services to simplify their daily lives and save them time.
Whether it's dematerialised ticketing for all, an ultra-customisable mobile app that promotes intermodality orthe modernisation of passenger information - more accurate, more accessible - all the innovations offered by Île-de-France Mobilités have one objective: to offer each passenger the conditions for a more serene journey.
The Île-de-France Mobilités app for ultra-personalised journeys
More than one million people have downloaded the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile app.
A reference app to organize your trips in Île-de-France - by public transport, of course, but also by bike or carpooling - and to buy transport tickets.
Real-time transit times, positioning in the metro train to get out faster, bookmarking modes of transport and addresses, real-time route calculation to optimize all trips, crowding in the trains...
The Île-de-France Mobilités app offers a host of features to navigate efficiently on the Île-de-France network.
Validate with your smartphone or smartwatch? It's possible!
Buying, charging and validating your journey with your smartphone or connected watch is possible on the Île-de-France Mobilités network! iPhone or Android smartphone, Apple Watch or Galaxy Watch, ticketing is going paperless for everyone in Île-de-France.
Passenger information is reinventing itself
New screens accessible on the metro platforms, modern information terminals for bus stops and multilingual information agents? Passenger information is being modernised in Île-de-France! Here is an update on the new features.
Panam: the new passenger information screens of the metro
What is the difference between the old screens and the new ones?
These new screens display:
- the waiting time between the next two metros
- Real-time traffic information
- 100% accessible information (with an augmented font, enhanced contrasts and definition, and better sound delivery of information messages).
New outdoor information terminals for buses
9000 bus external information terminals will be renewed between 2025 and 2032. Objectives: harmonised passenger information throughout the Île-de-France region and improved quality of passenger information with the display of waiting times for the 1st and second buses, the number of incoming buses and traffic-related information in the event of disruptions.
Train traffic in real time
For the first time in France, a real-time passenger information system on crowding has been deployed on all H, J, K, L, N, and R train lines, on part of line P and on the RER E line.
This system, 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités, offers, from the information screens on the platforms, real-time indications on the number of approaching trains.
The objective? Deploy the system on all metered trains (i.e. half of the current fleet) and make the network more comfortable and regular.
TRAdivIA: information officers now speak 17 languages
Being able to ask for directions in Korean, Romanian, Turkish, Arabic, Hindi or 12 other languages is now possible in Île-de-France, thanks to TRAdivIA, a high-level translation system funded entirely by Île-de-France Mobilités.
Based on artificial intelligence, TRAdivIA is deployed on all metro lines, as well as on RER lines A and B and on tram lines T3a and T3b.
Installed on the tablets used by 3,300 information officers on the network, TRAdivIA allows:
- Translating a text from one language into the text of another language
- Transcribing the speech of one language into the text of another language
- The vocalization of the text of one language into the speech of another language
TRAdivIA will be a legacy of the Paris 2024 Games that will live on, as the Paris region welcomes nearly 50 million tourists each year.