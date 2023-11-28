It is organized in 2 ways:

On a virtual line. As on a conventional bus line, Demand-Responsive Transport then has a defined route and stops. The bus only leaves when passengers have made a reservation on the line.

By area. There is no predefined route. Demand-Responsive Transport is carried out within a given perimeter: depending on their point of departure, the traveller has access to one or more bus stops. The bus service route is organised according to demand.

All these services operate with the same pricing as a conventional bus line.