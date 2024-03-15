The ambition of Île-de-France Mobilités? To act in favour of a cleaner environment through constant improvements to equipment in order to achieve the total decarbonisation of its fleet.

This is why, with the aim of significantly reducing CO2 emissions in Île-de-France and promoting sustainable mobility, Île-de-France Mobilités has launched an ambitious programme aimed at decarbonising all modes of public transport in Île-de-France.