Île-de-France Mobilités:
Safer mobility

Île-de-France Mobilités: safer public transport

Making transport safer to allow you to travel more serenely is one of Île-de-France Mobilités' commitments.

Each year, around 300 million euros are devoted to security in transport in the Ile-de-France region. The goal is for travelers to be able to travel safely, anywhere on the network, at any time.

Strengthening the human presence, improving coordination between services, extending video protection, technological innovations and renovations are at the heart of these investments.

With a particular focus on the prevention of aggression, particularly sexual or gender-based, and multiple solutions to report emergencies and obtain a rapid and effective response for the safety of all travellers.

Security in transport in figures

3117: the alert number

31 17: this free alert number to be contacted by telephone is reserved for calls concerning safety, harassment, rescue and assistance. It operates 24/7 on all train, RER and metro lines, as well as on buses in Paris and its inner suburbs.

The alert service is also accessible by SMS, on 31 17 7, and on the Alerte 3117 app.

Learn more about 3117

CCOS: the unified command centre for a coordinated security policy

The Operational Coordination Centre for Safety in Transport (CCOS) is a system resulting from a strong desire of Île-de-France Mobilités with more than €8M in funding, and €200k in investment from Île-de-France Mobilités each year.

It is the first European coordination centre that brings together the internal security forces and transport operators (RATP and SNCF).

More info on the CCOS

The "Descent on Demand"

For Île-de-France Mobilités, passengers must be able to travel safely, anywhere on the network, at any time.

Thus, anyone who requests it can, after 10 p.m., get off between two bus stops, to avoid too long walks. This is particularly relevant in the less densely populated areas of Île-de-France and in suburban areas. So in the evening, on any bus in the Ile-de-France region, you can ask to stop anywhere on the route of the line to return home serenely.

On-demand descent throughout the network

