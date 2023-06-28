The route and the developments

The continuous lanes dedicated to buses with priority at crossroads will limit the traffic hazards encountered on the former RN34. Through a detection system upstream of the intersection, the bus will trigger the passage of the green light. Approach corridors will be created and intersections redeveloped to improve traffic flow. The Bus Bords de Marne will thus guarantee better regularity and reduced travel times.

Facilities for all users will be designed to give everyone their place in the public space (public transport users, cyclists, pedestrians, motorists, etc.). They may involve a reduction in road capacity on certain sections.