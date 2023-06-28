The route and the developments
Project presented during the 2020-2021 preliminary consultation
The presentation of the project will be updated when the preliminary studies of the Schematic are finalized. The Schematic Diagram, which details the final route, insertion, cost and schedule of the project, is an essential step in the definition of any public transport project. It will be finalised at the end of 2023 and will serve as the basis for the public inquiry in 2024.
Map of the route of the future Bus Bords de Marne line
Spaces for every use
The continuous lanes dedicated to buses with priority at crossroads will limit the traffic hazards encountered on the former RN34. Through a detection system upstream of the intersection, the bus will trigger the passage of the green light. Approach corridors will be created and intersections redeveloped to improve traffic flow. The Bus Bords de Marne will thus guarantee better regularity and reduced travel times.
Facilities for all users will be designed to give everyone their place in the public space (public transport users, cyclists, pedestrians, motorists, etc.). They may involve a reduction in road capacity on certain sections.
Developments by sector
Discover the details of the developments planned at the stage of the studies prior to the winter 2020-2021 consultation for each sector of the route:
After the preliminary consultation, preliminary studies are being carried out and aim to specify the characteristics of the project and to deepen the conditions for its urban integration: the distribution of the functionalities on the roads and in particular the number of road lanes, the precise location of termini and stations, the operating methods of the buses, the number of road lanes and the operation of the crossroads, the insertion of cycling and pedestrian continuities, greening along the route, etc.