Will the cable car generate noise pollution?

Great attention has been paid to the design of the project, from its inception to limit noise emissions as much as possible. All the measures and mechanisms working in this direction have been deployed:

Cable type selection,

selection of the quietest drive system,

location of the motorization within the station furthest from the dwellings (at Temps Durables),

sound insulation of stations and roofs.

In order to ensure that the noise emitted by the cable does not constitute a nuisance for local residents, noise levels in the vicinity of the cable car will be monitored after its commissioning, and then regularly for the first 10 years of operation.