The project at a glance

The Metro 1 extension project in Val de Fontenay

Today, the fully automatic Metro 1 connects La Défense to the Château de Vincennes station by crossing Paris from west to east. Tomorrow, the project plans to extend Metro 1 to the east, from the current Château de Vincennes terminus to Val de Fontenay station, serving three new stations:

• Les Rigollots in Fontenay-sous-Bois, on the edge of Vincennes,

• Grands Pêchers in Montreuil,

• Val de Fontenay in Fontenay-sous-Bois.

With these three new stations, the extension will provide better service to the municipalities of Vincennes, Fontenay-sous-Bois and Montreuil. It will also make it possible to strengthen the robustness of the transport network through an efficient network:

• The extended Metro 1 will offer a new fast and efficient connection between the centre of Paris and the business centres of La Défense, Châtelet and Val de Fontenay.

• The extension will provide a connection with the RER A and E, the future Metro 15 East and the termini of the future extension of the T1 tramway and the Bus Bords de Marne in Val de Fontenay, the first station in the east of the Paris region.

• Finally, with the two intermediate stations, Les Rigollots and Grands Pêchers, Metro 1 will serve urban neighbourhoods that are currently far from the structuring public transport networks.