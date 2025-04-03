Presentation of the network

Noctilien offers a real network of night buses in the Île-de-France. In total, there are 48 bus lines that allow Ile-de-France residents to travel efficiently at night throughout the Île-de-France region. It consists of 4 types of lines: circular line, radial line, through line and bypass line:

2 lines in Paris intra muros, one in each direction (N01, N02), which connect 4 major bus transfer stations (Gare de Lyon, Gare de l'Est, Gare Saint-Lazare and Gare Montparnasse) as well as many nightlife places (Champs-Elysées, Saint-Germain-des-Prés, Bastille, Pigalle, etc.). Lines N01 and N02 can already accommodate people with reduced mobility. Gradual accessibility is planned on the other lines.

one in each direction (N01, N02), which connect 4 major bus transfer stations (Gare de Lyon, Gare de l'Est, Gare Saint-Lazare and Gare Montparnasse) as well as many nightlife places (Champs-Elysées, Saint-Germain-des-Prés, Bastille, Pigalle, etc.). Lines N01 and N02 can already accommodate people with reduced mobility. Gradual accessibility is planned on the other lines. 37 lines from Paris. From the 5 major transfer stations located in Paris (Gare Saint-Lazare, Gare de l'Est, Châtelet, Gare de Lyon, Gare Montparnasse), towards the inner and outer suburbs;

From the 5 major transfer stations located in Paris (Gare Saint-Lazare, Gare de l'Est, Châtelet, Gare de Lyon, Gare Montparnasse), towards the inner and outer suburbs; 8 lines from suburb to suburb. These lines primarily provide express and semi-direct links from Paris to the inner and outer suburbs;

These lines primarily provide express and semi-direct links from Paris to the inner and outer suburbs; 1 line (N71) in the inner suburbs, which takes up part of the TVM route between Saint-Maur Créteil and Bourg la Reine via Rungis Marché International. The line can already accommodate people with reduced mobility.

Note that other bus lines can also run all night in addition to the Noctilien offer: for example line 191-100 between Yerres and Rungis or the Filéo lines (reservation required).