Regular lines

Safer buses too

In addition to video protection and radiolocation , which equip nearly 100% of the region's buses, the human presence is essential to reassure passengers.

In addition to the agents of the SUGE (General Surveillance) and the GPSR (Network Protection and Security Group) deployed on the networks operated by the SNCF and RATP, Île-de-France Mobilités finances more than 520 mediation agents throughout the network in order to support passengers on a daily basis.

200 private security agents financed by Île-de-France Mobilités and employed by transport operators have also been deployed since 2017. Through their daily and dissuasive presence, they guarantee the safety of passengers, employees and property, and reduce the feeling of insecurity.

Finally, an unprecedented partnership was concluded in 2019 with the national gendarmerie which, thanks to funding from Île-de-France Mobilités, allows it to carry out 1000 patrols per year as a gendarmerie reservist.

Descent on demand

To improve the feeling of safety of passengers, and in particular women who use buses and return late at night, Île-de-France Mobilités has set up the on-demand disembarkation service , which consists of offering the possibility to anyone who requests it to get off between two bus stops, in order to bring them closer to their final destination. This service, which is particularly relevant when the stops are far away, is set up in the evening or at night from 10 p.m. 70 lines were affected by this system in January 2019 and new lines are gradually offering it.

Increasingly accessible lines

Almost all buses and coaches now have the necessary equipment to accommodate people in wheelchairs. For a bus line to be considered accessible to people who need to use a wheelchair, at least 70% of the stops must allow them to get on and off the bus - Île-de-France Mobilités finances the legal maximum of 70% of the cost of work carried out by road managers (municipalities, inter-municipalities, departments, etc.) to make bus stops accessible, Because it's not just about having buses equipped with access ramps!

Ifthe bus network in Paris has been fully accessible for more than 10 years, this is also the case for more than 500 bus lines throughout the region (September 2019), a figure that is constantly increasing (212 in 2014).