Express Lines

Linking the main agglomerations of the outer suburbs, about twenty Express Bus lines have been developed in recent years. They offer a reliable and fast mobility solution on routes where the infrastructure does not allow trains to run.
Focus on the experimentation of double-decker Express Buses:
Linking Dourdan, in the south of Essonne, to Massy-Palaiseau via the A10 motorway, line 91-03 is one of the most efficient in the network, and it is to respond to this high number of passengers that Île-de-France Mobilités has launched the two-decker vehicle experiment!
More comfortable, air-conditioned and with a glass ceiling on the 1st floor to give an impression of clarity, these buses offer a higher capacity than their predecessors. 83 passengers find their place on board each trip, compared to 65 per vehicle in a conventional bus. This is a significant improvement for users whose journey time is several dozen minutes on this type of line covering long distances.
