Express Lines

Linking the main agglomerations of the outer suburbs, about twenty Express Bus lines have been developed in recent years. They offer a reliable and fast mobility solution on routes where the infrastructure does not allow trains to run.

Focus on the experimentation of double-decker Express Buses:

Linking Dourdan, in the south of Essonne, to Massy-Palaiseau via the A10 motorway, line 91-03 is one of the most efficient in the network, and it is to respond to this high number of passengers that Île-de-France Mobilités has launched the two-decker vehicle experiment!