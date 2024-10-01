The Île-de-France Mobilités network

A new public transport system is being built for everyone living in the Ile-de-France region! More than 100 kilometres of tram lines and 200 kilometres of Metro and RER lines will be built to complete the current network and simplify suburb to suburb journeys.

Mobility as a Service in Ile-de-France

A global vision of mobility is essential today to make life easier for passengers and to offer the best choice for getting around. That is what MaaS (Mobility as a Service) is all about.

Find out more about the Ile-de-France Mobilités MaaS strategy